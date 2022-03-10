National Tour of HAMILTON Coming to the Lied Center

The national tour of the Broadway musical HAMILTON will come to the Lied Center as part of the 2022-2023 Glenn Korff Broadway Series! The 16-show engagement on August 2-13, 2023 will tie the record for the longest run of a Broadway show in the 30+ year history of the Lied Center. The best way to guarantee tickets to HAMILTON is to purchase a season subscription for the Glenn Korff Broadway Series 2022-2023 season.

Subscribers who renew their subscription will be able to guarantee their seats for the Lincoln premiere of HAMILTON before tickets become available to the general public. The full 2022-2023 Broadway season will be announced on March 23, 2022, and season subscriptions will be available for purchase on March 29, 2022. Information regarding how to purchase group and single tickets will be announced at a later time.

HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre-a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography. It has won Tony, Grammy, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

HAMILTON will be at the Lied Center for 16 performances on August 2-13, 2023. More information is available at liedcenter.org.

Lied Center Executive Director Bill Stephan said, "The Lied Center is excited to bring HAMILTON, today's most popular Broadway musical touring the world, to Lincoln as part of the Glenn Korff Broadway Series. Our vision at the Lied Center for Performing Arts is to provide the University of Nebraska and our community with the greatest artistic presentations in the world. HAMILTON is a musical masterpiece that audiences of all ages will be thrilled to see for the first time in Lincoln. The creation of the Glenn Korff Broadway Series has provided the foundation to build our Broadway audience and hosting Hamilton is part of the historic journey of bringing joy to thousands and thousands of Nebraskans."

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national, and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. Recently, the Lied has been recognized recently by the New York Times, the National Endowment for the Arts, and USA Today for our innovative methods of bringing the arts to our community throughout the COVID19 pandemic. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.