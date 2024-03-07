NEIL BERG'S 100 YEARS OF BROADWAY At The Lied Center Features Four Dazzling Broadway Stars

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Neil Berg's widely acclaimed 100 Years of Broadway, a musical revue of Broadway's most celebrated shows features a dazzling cast of four Broadway stars accompanied by an all-star New York band is coming to the Lied Center for Performing Arts on March 23 at 7:30pm. Tickets for 100 Years of Broadway start at $29 adult/$14.50 youth and are now on sale at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway is the most successful touring Broadway concert in North America.

San Francisco's KABC radio says, “This revue features some of the best songs from the best Broadway shows, all sung by some of the most talented performers working today singing many of the hit songs that they have sung on Broadway. It's one of the best shows I've ever seen.”

100 Years of Broadway recreates the greatest moments from the finest shows of the century featuring the actual stars of shows such as The Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, CATS, Jesus Christ Superstar, and Jekyll & Hyde. These amazing performers light up the stage with songs from the hit shows in which they starred. Neil Berg presents brilliantly revived arrangements of Broadway classics as well as thrilling numbers from Broadway's newest hit shows.

Along with musical director and pianist Neil Berg, the Lied Center production will feature Rita Harvey (Christine in The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway), Danny Zolli (Jesus, Judas, Annas in more than 26 productions of Jesus Christ Superstar worldwide, including Broadway), Carter Calvert (Broadway: Ain't Nothing But The Blues, Broadway National Tours: Grizabella in Cats), and Rob Evan (Broadway: more than 1,000 performances of the title role in Jekyll & Hyde).

Neil Berg is the composer/lyricist of the hit off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, which ran for two years at the Lamb's Theater in New York City. The New York Times described it as “...soaring on the wings of theatrical fun.” Berg is the composer of the music for the Broadway bound musical Grumpy Old Men, based on the hit film. Two of Berg's new musicals have been selected for the prestigious New York Musical Theater Festival: The Man Who Would Be King, a musical realization of Rudyard Kipling's novella, and Tim and Scrooge, the sequel to A Christmas Carol, and he has a new rock opera about the apostles called The 12.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance.