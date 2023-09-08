Lied Center Announces 2023-24 Virtual Season Packages

Back by popular demand, the Lied Center is again offering a virtual season package, allowing audiences to enjoy exceptional arts experiences from the comfort of home. The $99 package includes live webcast tickets to 9 exciting events coming to the Lied stage this season, and individual shows are available for $20.

The Lied Center began providing professional broadcast virtual access to events during the pandemic, and remains committed to providing that level of accessibility even as audiences have returned to in-person performances. The Lied Center is Nebraska's performing Arts Center!

2023-2024 Virtual Season Packages are available at Click Here

The 9 shows in the package include:

Emanuel Ax, Piano

September 24, 2023 at 4:00pm

A Lied Center audience favorite, seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning pianist Emanuel Ax returns to Nebraska. One of the world's most virtuosic pianists, Ax gives performances that have been called “poetic and full of illuminating touches” by The New York Times. A highly sought soloist and partner throughout the world, Ax can be seen performing regularly with the world's finest orchestras, as well as working on special projects with classical music giants Yo-Yo Ma and Itzhak Perlman. This special evening of masterworks by Beethoven and Schoenberg will also mark the debut of the Lied Center's new Steinway Concert Grand Piano, personally selected for the Lied by Ax himself!

October 12, 2023 at 7:30pm

Often referred to as the "Jimi Hendrix of the ukulele,” Jake Shimabukuro puts his inspired touch on everything from island standards to popular tunes and classical symphonic concertos. Elevating the ukulele from a beloved Hawaiian folk instrument to a world-class vehicle, he fearlessly traverses musical boundaries and has collaborated with artists from Bette Midler and Yo-Yo Ma to Ziggy Marley and Chris Botti.

Not Too Far Distant

A New Play by Becky BosenBoesen

November 8, 2023 at 7:30pm

“IT'S ALMOST UNBELIEVABLE THAT ANYONE COULD BE HARDENED TO THE POINT OF DOING THE BRUTAL THINGS THEY DID...” A young man from the Midwest is sent to war, carrying with him the hopes of the free world. What Staff Sergeant Clarence Williams encounters there challenges and changes humanity forever. History touches the present when a new generation takes a journey through time to experience World War II alongside Clarence himself. Centered around his personal letters home, we learn that sometimes what seems so far away is much closer than we think. Filled with hope and heart, Not Too Far Distant honors the experience of the American soldier and reminds us that we all have the power - and the responsibility - to help create a brighter future.

Behzod Abduraimov, Piano

December 5, 2023 at 7:30pm

Introduced to Lied audiences in 2018 as a soloist with Russia's Mariinsky Orchestra, Behzod Abduraimov has quickly established himself as a rising classical music star. Described as displaying “prodigious technique and rhapsodic flair” by The New York Times, Abduraimov returns to Nebraska after a virtuosic 2021 Lied Center performance praised by the Lincoln Journal Star as “perfectly nuanced...brilliant, dynamic.”

Drum Tao

March 7, 2024 at 7:30pm

A feast for the eyes and ears, Drum Tao's mesmerizing productions combine thunderous traditional taiko drumming with dazzling staging, theatrical costumes, and dramatic lighting effects. The international troupe of 40 performers has seemingly done it all, having collaborated with the Bolshoi Ballet, staged sold-out productions off-Broadway, appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and at the Olympics, and even recorded for Universal Music. Flute, marimba, and harp are added to the drum ensemble for dramatic effects, and high-octane choreography contributes fresh new energy to this centuries-old Japanese art form.

Trinity: Classically Irish

With Special Guest Mairead Carlin

March 14, 2024 at 7:30pm

Straight from its brand-new hit PBS special, Trinity: Classically Irish is the next big thing in Irish music from the creator and producer of the Irish Tenors. Three accomplished young singers with performance experience including Celtic Thunder, Riverdance, and stages around the world, perform fresh arrangements of beloved music. Joined by special guest Mairead Carlin from Celtic Woman, songs include “Red Is the Rose,” “Danny Boy,” “The Parting Glass,” “The Rocky Road to Dublin,” and more. AN UNFORGETTABLE EVENING OF IRISH MUSIC!

Jon Nakamatsu, Piano

April 7, 2024 at 4:00pm

Piano virtuoso Jon Nakamatsu makes his highly anticipated return to Nebraska after performing a sold-out concert with Lincoln's Symphony Orchestra to close the Lied Center's historic 25th Anniversary Season in 2015. Catapulted to international attention in 1997 as the Gold Medalist of the Van Cliburn International Piano Competition — the only American to achieve this distinction since 1981 — Nakamatsu has performed with over 150 orchestras across the globe and regularly appears at the world's top concert halls, including Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, and Washington, DC's Kennedy Center.

April 20, 2024 at 7:30pm

Susan Werner returns to Lincoln after sold-out shows across the country to perform highlights from the Nebraska-commissioned Hayseed album, new music from The Birds of Florida, and many of her greatest hits. Praised by the Chicago Tribune as “one of the most innovative songwriters working today” Werner relies on trademark songcraft and wry, poetic lyrics that have established her as a Lied Center audience favorite!

The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra

June 17, 2024 at 7:00pm

The most popular big band in the world brings back to the stage timeless classics like “Tuxedo Junction,” “Moonlight Serenade” and “Chattanooga Choo Choo.” Get “In the Mood” for an elegant evening of swing as the 17-piece orchestra dazzles and delights in their return to Lincoln!

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org