Interview: Joey Hartshorn of NEXT TO NORMAL at SNAP! Productions

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I spoke with Joey Hartshorn about her newest endeavor for SNAP! Productions. NEXT TO NORMAL opens at SNAP! Productions at the Ghost Light Theatre, 2221 Thurston Circle in Bellevue, Nebraska on Friday, March 20 at 7:30 pm.

Shows run March 20, 21, 27, 28, 30 (Industry Night), April 3 and 4 at 7:30 pm. Matinees run March 22 (ASL Interpretation), 29, and April 5 at 5:00 pm.

Why did you choose Next to Normal? What attracted you to this musical?

Something that has always pushed me towards Next to Normal is how I feel listening to the songs. Each character’s individual musicality tells a personal story.

This musical is emotionally dynamic.

Has another production of this musical influenced the way you’ve chosen to direct your production?

No. This is my second time directing this show. I was the Artistic Director for a small black box theatre in Sioux City (that was back in Alice Ripley's time). But, after I had blocked the show, the cast was talking about Cassie Levy and Jack Wolfe, so I watched bits of it (the PBS production.) I believe this musical is meant to be done in a small, intimate space and SNAP! Productions is the perfect venue for that! As an audience member you will see every detail, every emotion up close and personal.

Speaking of your small space, I saw a photo of the set and it looks amazing. I understand your husband, Dale, is the Set Designer.

Dale is a master at his craft. He designs and constructs all the sets, single handed. We discuss staging options and Dale makes it happen.

The music is so complex. How do you handle all the harmonies and intersecting parts?

Nicholas Anderson is the Music Director and he is incredible! He’s about the small details, vowels, color, intonation, diction, dynamics. Nicholas has worked individually with each actor and has held productive music rehearsals. All the music credit goes to him. He makes magic happen.

What did you look for in your cast during the auditioning process?

During the auditions for me personally, it’s all about how they tell a story when they’re singing. It’s easy to just park and bark, technically doing everything right, but not telling a story. I look for actors who take direction in the audition and apply it.

There are so many shows running at the same time in the area. What do you think the main draw will be for Next to Normal?

There are some musicals that are entertaining and there are others that are enriching. What I mean by that is some are a fun escape, but this is a look into hard problems. Next to Normal does it in a clever way. It jumps head first into mental illness and how it can aﬀect a family. The music in itself stands on its own. Anyone who loves musical theatre knows the music.

This show requires mental strength and incredible vocal ability. Each one of the actors has it along with the acting chops. The thing that makes Next to Normal so good is the ability to act out each song creating a reality on stage. This cast does it flawlessly. I’m very proud of the work they’ve done and the integrity they put into the show.