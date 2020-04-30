Guster Announces OMAGAH! New Live Album With Omaha Symphony 

Alternative rock band Guster announced the release of "OMAGAH!: Live with the Omaha Symphony," Friday, May 8. The album was recorded at the Holland Performing Arts Center during a live performance with the Omaha Symphony Friday, Feb. 8, 2019; this performance was presented in collaboration with Maha Festival.

The album features 11 tracks recorded live with the Omaha Symphony under the baton of Principal Pops Conductor Ernest Richardson. Fans will recognize symphonic arrangements of the popular tunes "Satellite," "Hello Mr. Sun," "Fa Fa," and more.

"OMAGAH," which will be released digitally, is available for pre-order at guster.bandcamp.com or http://www.gustermerch.com.

Formed at Tufts University in Boston, Mass., in 1992,a??Gustera??is one of the leadinga??indie/alternative bands, releasing seven critically acclaimed albums in 20 years, starting with "Parachute"a??in 1995. The band broke into the musical mainstream in 1999 with its third studio albuma??"Lost and Gone Forever," featuring the single "Faa??Fa," which made it onto the Adult Top 40. Other singles have included "Careful," "Amsterdam," and "Satellite," which earned the band its first gold record in 2018.a?? Guster'sa??music has been featured on a variety of television shows and movies, includinga??"Disturbia,"a??"Wedding Crashers," "Life as a House,"a??"The O.C.," anda??"Martian Child."a??Guster hasa??toured with Ben Folds, Petea??Yorn, and Rufus Wainwright, among others.a??a??a??

The Omaha Symphony is a non-profit organization that presents more than 100 live orchestral performances from September through June. In addition to MasterWorks, Symphony Pops, Symphony Rocks, Movies, Symphony Joslyn, and Family series concerts, the Omaha Symphony's nationally recognized education and community engagement programs touch the lives of more than 40,000 people each year. For tickets or information regarding the Omaha Symphony, call 402-345-0606 or visit omahasymphony.org. Programs, artists, dates, times, prices and availability are subject to change.





