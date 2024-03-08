Go Down The Rabbit Hole With MOMIX: ALICE At The Lied!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Travel down the rabbit hole MOMIX-style with Moses Pendleton's newest creation, ALICE, inspired by Alice in Wonderland.

As Alice's body grows, shrinks, and grows again, MOMIX dancers extend themselves by means of props, ropes, and other dancers. Take a journey that is magical, mysterious, fun, eccentric, and much more. As Alice experiences every kind of transformation, so will you. “I don't intend to retell the whole Alice story” Pendleton says, “but to use it as a taking off point for invention.”

Tickets for MOMIX: Alice on Saturday, March 30, 2024 at 7:30pm start at $29 adult/$14.50 youth and are available now at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office.

This production is recommended for ages 8+.

About MOMIX

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. In addition to stage performances world-wide, MOMIX has worked in film and television, recently appearing in a national commercial for Hanes underwear and a Target ad that premiered during the airing of the 67th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

With performances on PBS's “Dance in America” series, France's Antenne II, and Italian RAI television, the company's repertory has been broadcast to 55 countries. Joining the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky's Pictures at an Exhibition, winner of an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special, the company's performance was distributed on laser disc by Decca Records. MOMIX was also featured in IMAGINE, one of the first 3-D IMAX films to be released in IMAX theaters world-wide. MOMIX dancers Cynthia Quinn and Karl Baumann, under Moses Pendleton's direction, played the role of “Bluey” in the feature film FX2; and White Widow, co-choreographed by Moses Pendleton and Cynthia Quinn, was featured in Robert Altman's movie, The Company. Participating in the Homage a Picasso in Paris, MOMIX was also selected to represent the US at the European Cultural Center at Delphi.

About the Lied Center for Performing Arts

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org.