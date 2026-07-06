Enjoli & Timeless Will Perform in Miller Park This Weekend

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Enjoli & Timeless will perform a free, all ages concert as part of Music at Miller Park on Saturday, July 11, at Miller Park Pavilion in Omaha.

The performance begins at 7:30 p.m., with a preshow scheduled for 6:30 p.m. and lawn access opening at 5:00 p.m. The event takes place at Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave., and is open to the public with no ticket or registration required.

Known for smooth vocals, groove-driven arrangements, and a blend of classic soul and contemporary R&B, Enjoli & Timeless will headline the evening. The group’s set is expected to feature a mix of slow jams, upbeat dance numbers, and audience participation moments designed for a family-friendly summer crowd.

The concert is part of Omaha Performing Arts’ community programming, aimed at providing accessible outdoor performances during the summer season. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early to secure lawn space and enjoy the full evening experience.

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