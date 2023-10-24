Four Teen Guys (4TG) Performs A MUSIC VARIETY SHOW at Omaha Conservatory Of Music

The performance is on Friday, November 3, 7:30 pm.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Four Teen Guys (4TG) performs "A Music Variety Show" Friday, November 3, 7:30 pm at Omaha Conservatory of Music, Smith Recital Hall, 7020 Cass St, Omaha, Nebr. $5 donation suggested.

4TG is an ensemble of four performing friends gathering to share their gifts and sense of humor, for a good cause. Experience the power of live music with towering piano classics, music theater favorites, string masterpieces, fun duets and some good laughs.

The ensemble includes Winston Schneider, piano, cello and voice; Liam Richardson, violin, piano and voice; Quintus Fusselman, cello and Christopher Lee, violin. Joining the performers is Mark Kurtz, collaborative pianist with choreography by Lauren Morrissey.

Schneider and Richardson are no strangers to the stage. Schneider has acted in plays and musicals, including Les in Newsies, Slightly Soiled in Peter Pan, and Sammy in Prancer (The Rose Theater). Growing up immersed in music, he is now following a journey he began at age 5 -- composition. His first orchestral work was performed by a professional symphony orchestra at age 11. His works have been performed nationwide (NYC, Dallas, Cleveland, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and more), winning national and international composition awards, including an ASCAP award. Schneider is also a three-time State piano soloist winner and cellist.

Richardson has performed lead roles in musicals and plays throughout the Midwest and won numerous awards. He was recently seen and heard as the title role in Amahl and the Night Visitors (Résonance) and as the piano-playing Lawrence in School of Rock (Omaha Community Playhouse). Other roles have included Asher in The Giver (Omaha Community Playhouse) and Nick Bottom in A Midsummer Night's Dream (Heartland Youth Ballet). He also plays the violin and piano, as well as studies ballet and athletic dance.

Fusselman is an accomplished cellist who regularly performs with his sister and father, and also with the Hanscom Park Ensemble. Lee is an award-winning violinist and performs with Frontier Strings Ensemble (Omaha Conservatory of Music) and the Omaha Area Youth Orchestra. Schneider, Richardson and Lee study at the Omaha Conservatory. "It is so fantastic to see gifted young musicians bringing their creativity and musical skills together to offer something uplifting and fun for the whole community," shares Ruth Meints, Artistic Director for the Omaha Conservatory.

"We are all united by our love for music and are excited to share this love with others," shares Richardson. "We love connecting with people through the universal language of music and hope to leave a mark on the hearts of those who experience it."

The performance is open to the public, with a suggested donation of five dollars. Proceeds raised will support the String Sprouts, a music education program that a part of the Omaha Conservatory of Music. It provides lessons and instruments to kids at no or limited cost to families. Accessible seating available.

Advanced reservations are encouraged at Click Here. Free parking is available. For more information, visit the Facebook page at facebook.com/fourteenguys or contact fioartistsinc@gmail.com.

"When you love music, and you love performing, and you love hanging out with friends, 4TG is a trifecta of fun!" shares Schneider.




