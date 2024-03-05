FUNNY GIRL, HADESTOWN, and More Set For Omaha Performing Arts' 2024-25 Broadway Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The 2024-25 Broadway season has been announced for Omaha Performing Arts, kicking off this November with Funny Girl.

The season will run through summer 2025, with eight shows total, including Peter Pan, Clue, Kimberly Akimbo, Hadestown, Some Like It Hot, Hamilton, and MJ.

Learn more about the season below and get tickets here!

Omaha Performing Arts Center 2024-25 Broadway Season

FUNNY GIRL

Nov 12, 2024 to Nov 17, 2024

Orpheum Theater

Welcome to musical comedy heaven!

Featuring one of the greatest musical scores of all time, including classic songs “Don’t Rain On My Parade,” “I’m the Greatest Star,” and “People,” this bittersweet comedy is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

PETER PAN

Dec 3, 2024 to Dec 8, 2024

Orpheum Theater

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and with choreography by Lorin Latarro. PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

CLUE

Jan 7, 2025 to Jan 12, 2025

Orpheum Theater

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

KIMBERLY AKIMBO

Feb 11, 2025 to Feb 16, 2025

Orpheum Theater

Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush … and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.

HADESTOWN

Mar 14, 2025 to Mar 16, 2025

Orpheum Theater

Add-on show

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards® including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

Mar 25, 2025 to Mar 30, 2025

Orpheum Theater

Winner of 4 Tony Awards®, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” – The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

HAMILTON

May 7, 2025 to May 18, 2025

Orpheum Theater

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation.

HAMILTON is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, HAMILTON has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

MJ

Jun 10, 2025 to Jun 15, 2025

Orpheum Theater

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson’s unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Omaha as MJ, the multi Tony Award®-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award®-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldon and two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and Signature Sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJ is startin’ somethin’ as it makes its premiere at the Orpheum Theater.