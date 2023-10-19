Experience COCO in Concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Día de los Muertos!

The Lied Center will host Disney Pixar's Coco in Concert on Tour featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino's musical score performed by a 20-member Latin ensemble.

In addition to the original score by Giacchino, “Coco” also features the Oscar-winning song “Remember Me” by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

Coco in Concert on Tour will be at the Lied Center on Wednesday, November 1 (Día de los Muertos) at 7:00pm. Tickets are available now at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Tickets start at $34, and kids are half price!

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney and Pixar's Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3).

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org