Experience COCO in Concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Día de los Muertos!

This unique event will include a screening of the full Disney Pixar film with the musical score performed live by the 20-member Orquesta Folclórica Nacional de México! 

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes Over The Slowdown This October! Photo 3 THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes Over The Slowdown This October!
Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada Photo 4 Cirque Musica HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Announces Largest Tour Through U.S. And Canada

Experience COCO in Concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Día de los Muertos!

Experience COCO in Concert at the Lied Center for Performing Arts on Día de los Muertos!

The Lied Center will host Disney Pixar's Coco in Concert on Tour featuring a screening of the complete film with Oscar and Grammy-winning composer Michael Giacchino's musical score performed by a 20-member Latin ensemble.

In addition to the original score by Giacchino, “Coco” also features the Oscar-winning song “Remember Me” by Oscar-winning songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, and additional songs co-written by Germaine Franco and co-director and screenwriter Adrian Molina.

Coco in Concert on Tour will be at the Lied Center on Wednesday, November 1 (Día de los Muertos) at 7:00pm. Tickets are available now at Click Here, (402) 472-4747, and at the Lied Center box office. Tickets start at $34, and kids are half price! 

Despite his family's baffling generations-old ban on music, Miguel (voice of Anthony Gonzalez) dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol, Ernesto de la Cruz (voice of Benjamin Bratt). Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead following a mysterious chain of events. Along the way, he meets charming trickster Héctor (voice of Gael García Bernal), and together, they set off on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history. Disney and Pixar's Coco is directed by Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3), co-directed by Adrian Molina (story artist Monsters University) and produced by Darla K. Anderson (Toy Story 3).

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Omaha

1
SUPER DIAMOND Returns to the Lied This Month Photo
SUPER DIAMOND Returns to the Lied This Month

Good times never seemed so good! In tribute to the much loved, international pop icon Neil Diamond, Super Diamond performs the timeless classics including “Sweet Caroline,” “America,” “Cherry Cherry,” “Forever in Blue Jeans” and all your favorite hits.

2
SPIDER-AN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Lincolns Lied Center This Month Photo
SPIDER-AN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE LIVE IN CONCERT Comes to Lincoln's Lied Center This Month

An all-new national tour is coming to Lincoln’s Lied Center for Performing Arts on Sunday, October 29 which will bring fans a whole new way to experience their favorite box office hit Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

3
Tom Papa Comes to the Lied This Month Photo
Tom Papa Comes to the Lied This Month

Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the nation, and he’s coming to Lincoln on October 26 with all new material!

4
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes Over The Slowdown This October! Photo
THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW Takes Over The Slowdown This October!

Omaha's entertainment scene gets wilder this October as The Rocky Horror Show takes over the Slowdown. Don't miss this iconic theatrical event with campy humor, unforgettable songs, and audience participation.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer Video
Watch Hugh Jackman in Baz Luhrmann's AUSTRALIA Series Trailer
View all Videos

Omaha SHOWS
Shake Baby Shake -Lance Lipinsky & The Lovers in Omaha Shake Baby Shake -Lance Lipinsky & The Lovers
Brownville Concert Hall (11/03-11/05)Tracker
Les Miserables in Omaha Les Miserables
Lied Center for Performing Arts (1/09-1/14)
Eurydice in Omaha Eurydice
Miller Lab Theatre (10/26-11/05)
Hemingway and the Lost Generation in Omaha Hemingway and the Lost Generation
Joslyn Castle & Gardens (10/12-10/22)
To Kill a Mockingbird in Omaha To Kill a Mockingbird
Lied Center for Performing Arts (6/11-6/12)
The Prom in Omaha The Prom
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (4/18-4/28)
The Mousetrap in Omaha The Mousetrap
Miller Lab Theatre (3/21-4/07)
The Rocky Horror Show in Omaha The Rocky Horror Show
Slowdown (10/20-10/28)
The Good Doctor in Omaha The Good Doctor
Nebraska Wesleyan University (3/14-3/17)
Romeo and Juliet in Omaha Romeo and Juliet
McDonald Theatre--Nebraska Wesleyan University (1/25-2/04)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You