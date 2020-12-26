Crane River Theater Announces 2021 Season of Nine Shows

Crane River Theater looks forward to welcoming its patrons back to the theater in 2021! The 12th production season features nine shows filled with love, laughter, and joy.

Season tickets are available now for just $125! And if you are a 2020 season ticket holder, the company would like to offer you a $25 discount with your renewal as a way of saying thank you! Each season ticket includes priority reservations before tickets go on sale to the general public, exclusive discounts, and VIP seating at general admission productions.

Crane River Theater is committed to the safety of its patrons and artists. Please visit the COVID-19 information page for a list of safety measures they have implemented for productions.

Your 2021 Season Ticket includes the following productions:

Pretty Fire

The All Night Strut

Every Brilliant Thing

Cinderella

Mamma Mia!

Celebrate Broadway

The Miracle Worker

The Woman in Black

Miracle on 34th Street The Musical

New in 2021, the company is also offering the opportunity to add on a $25 donation to Crane River Theater's endowed fund with the purchase of your season ticket. This fund will help to sustain Crane River Theater into the future, so it can continue to bring high-quality productions and arts education programs to Kearney and central Nebraska.

Learn more at https://cranerivertheater.org/season-tickets/.