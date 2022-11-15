Christmas at the Lied Kicks Off with TENTHING BRASS: A HOLIDAY CELEBRATION!

The sounds of Christmas brass are back at the Lied Center! Norwegian brass ensemble tenThing takes audiences on a musical journey through Europe and America with their vibrant celebration of classic Christmas music.

Starting at the beautiful fjords of Norway, through XVIII century Germany, warm Italian Christmas, evergreen England, to the sounds of Ukrainian folk and Czech fairy-tale, the program explores musical traditions of the holiday season. No celebration would be complete without some of the most beloved American tunes presented in fantastic new arrangements. tenThing brings a breath of fresh air and shares holiday joy with masterful performances.

tenThing Brass Ensemble

December 1, 2022 I 7:30pm

In-person and live webcast tickets available at liedcenter.org, (402) 472-4747, and the Lied Center box office.

Formed in 2007 by Norwegian trumpeter Tine Thing Helseth as a fun and exciting collaboration between musical friends, the ten-piece, all-female brass ensemble tenThing have firmly established themselves on the international scene to great acclaim. tenThing are celebrated for their commitment to outreach and access to music through a diverse repertoire that spans from Mozart to Weill, Grieg to Bernstein, and Lully to Bartok. tenThing first established themselves in performances all over their native Norway, eventually delighting a huge national audience by opening the 2011 Norwegian Grammy Awards. Soon after, the group came to international prominence at the BBC Proms in a performance at London's Cadogan Hall. Elsewhere in Europe, they have performed at a wide range of prestigious festivals and concert halls.

In Spring 2017, the ensemble embarked on their American debut tour, which included concerts in New York, Philadelphia, Minneapolis, and at the renowned Wolftrap Festival. tenThing also made their Paris debut at the St Denis Festival in May 2017. Following their international successes, they returned to the USA again in 2019 and will soon embark on their third visit, performing Holiday-themed programme of Christmas songs from all over Europe and America. Upcoming seasons will see tenThing back on tour in Germany, Asia and across Europe.

The Lied Center is Nebraska's Home for the Arts. Located at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, the Lied presents the world's most iconic artists and major regional, national and international performances that entertain and inspire audiences. We offer something for everyone, including the best of Broadway, symphony orchestras, dance, music, theater and family programs. Artists at the Lied have ranged from Itzhak Perlman and Wynton Marsalis to the American Ballet Theatre and St. Louis Symphony. The Lied also is committed to educational outreach: Nearly 100% of visiting artists work with students in the days leading up to their performance. Visit us at liedcenter.org