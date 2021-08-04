Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin' Saints Come To Omaha 8/6

Best known for winning Season 13 of American Idol, Caleb Johnson and his band The Ramblin' Saints soulfully and bombastically take us to the church of rock 'n' roll with his new album, Born From Southern Ground. Johnson will perform at Omaha Performing Arts on August 6th at 7 PM.

The album showcases Johnson's Southern roots, as he channels a spirit that combines gospel, blues and rock 'n' roll.

Born From Southern Ground delivers a heaping dose of gritty Southern rock swagger starting with the earth-shaking gothic gospel of "Holding On" in which Johnson displays his fearless vocal power.

Tickets are available here.