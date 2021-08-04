Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin' Saints Come To Omaha 8/6

pixeltracker

The event also features The Hector Anchondo Band.

Aug. 4, 2021  
Caleb Johnson & The Ramblin' Saints Come To Omaha 8/6

Best known for winning Season 13 of American Idol, Caleb Johnson and his band The Ramblin' Saints soulfully and bombastically take us to the church of rock 'n' roll with his new album, Born From Southern Ground. Johnson will perform at Omaha Performing Arts on August 6th at 7 PM.

The album showcases Johnson's Southern roots, as he channels a spirit that combines gospel, blues and rock 'n' roll.

Born From Southern Ground delivers a heaping dose of gritty Southern rock swagger starting with the earth-shaking gothic gospel of "Holding On" in which Johnson displays his fearless vocal power.

Tickets are available here.


Related Articles View More Omaha Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Will Connolly Photo
Will Connolly
Hannah Cruz Photo
Hannah Cruz
Dee Roscioli Photo
Dee Roscioli

More Hot Stories For You

  • Wes Williams, Mia Massaro & More to Star 2021-22 North American Tour of AN OFFICER AND A GENTLEMAN; Get a First Look!
  • VIDEO: Stages Theatre Presents DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE
  • Stages Theatre Company to Present DOWN ON THE FARM: A LIFT-THE-FLAP OUTDOOR ADVENTURE
  • Emily Michaels King Remounts DIGITAL, An Experimental Performance for Fringe