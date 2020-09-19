Bellevue Little Theatre Presents FOREVER PLAID and THE TAFFETAS

The two productions will be presented alternately.

Bellevue Little Theatre, 203 W. Mission Ave., in Olde Towne Bellevue, will open its 52nd season with two shows presented alternately, Forever Plaid and The Taffetas.

'Forever Plaid will be presented on Sept. 18, 20, 26, 27, and Oct. 3.

'Taffetas' will be onstage on Sept. 19, 25, 26, Oct 2, 4.

The two productions-'Forever Plaid' and 'Taffetas' provide a visit to the music of the 1950s. Popular songs from that era will be featured by our talented ensembles.

Reservations are strongly recommended for the openers, as we will have limited seating, due to Covid 19. Phone reservations may be made by calling the Class Act Thrift Shop at 402-291-1554. Online reservations may be at http://bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com/reservations.html

Admission to the lobby will be limited, and all those attending being screened before entering. Seating will be assigned as attendees enter the auditorium. There will be no intermission and limited access to restrooms. Again, details can be found on our web site.

Tickets for the alternating musicals are $20 for adults, $18 for students, and $10 for students with id. Those attending 'Taffetas' or 'Forever Plaid' will be given a voucher for a discounted price to attend the other production.

