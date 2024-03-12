ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE to Open at The TADA Theatre in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



One of the best-loved names in country music is the subject of this funny and touching tribute. The musical is based on a true story about Cline's friendship with a fan from Houston named Louise Seger, who befriended the star in 1961 and continued a unique pen-pal relationship with Cline throughout her life. Written by Ted Swindley, the musical, complete with down-home country humor, true emotion and even some audience participation, includes many of Patsy's unforgettable hits including "Crazy," "I Fall to Pieces," "Sweet Dreams" and "Walking After Midnight" and more!

Guest actress Kyttra Burge comes to Lincoln from Virginia to play the role of Patsy Cline. A graduate of Wichita State University, she has her BFA in theatre performance and a string of professional credits including her favorites: Beehive, Lucky Stiff, and Six Women with Brain-death. She is happy to be back on The TADA Theatre stage opposite her favorite Louise. Kyttra's love of Patsy began in childhood listening to Honky Tonk with her dad, and since 2008 she has performed this music she adores by the woman she admires.

Actress Cris Rook will portray Patsy's real-life friend Louise Seger. Mrs. Rook has appeared extensively on stage including a tour of Side by Side by Sondheim, the regional premieres of Forbidden Broadway, Gilligan's Island the Musical, and The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee in the role of Rona Lisa Peretti. She also appeared as Lucy in the Midwest premiere of Jekyll & Hyde the musical and as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd featuring the Nebraska Symphony Chamber Orchestra. Mrs. Rook received a master's degree in music performance from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where she performed in several operas and musical theatre productions and was a company member of The Nebraska Repertory Theatre. Other favorite roles include Dot in Sunday In the Park with George, Dulcinea in Man of La Mancha, and Joanne in Company.

Always...Patsy Cline is directed by Robert D. Rook, with musical direction by Cris Rook, production managed by William Phillips, accompaniment by William Maltas, scenic design by Jenna Williamson, technical direction by Kevin Welch, costume coordination by Shelly Self and lighting design by Robert D. Rook. It is produced by TADA Productions, Inc. and sponsored by The Nebraska Lottery and The Mill.

Always...Patsy Cline is on stage at The TADA Theatre at 701 P Street, in Lincoln, Nebraska's Historic Haymarket District, April 11-28, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be reserved and more information can be found at www.tadatheatre.info.