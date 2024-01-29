Tulsa Symphony Performs FANTASTIQUE in February

The performance is on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:30PM.

TULSA SYMPHONY presents FANTASTIQUE on Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 7:30PM.

TSO’s own concertmaster, Rossitza Goza, is the featured soloist for this fantastical evening. Édouard Lalo's "Symphonie espagnole, Op. 21" is a virtuosic and colorful composition for violin and orchestra.

It was composed in 1874 and stands as one of the most popular and frequently performed violin concertos in the Romantic repertoire. Berlioz's "Symphonie fantastique" is a groundbreaking and influential composition that premiered in 1830 and remains one of his most renowned works.

JoAnn Falletta, guest conductor
Rossitza Goza, violin

Tailleferre – Overture
Lalo – Symphonie espagnole, op. 21
Berlioz – Symphonie fantastique, op. 14




Recommended For You