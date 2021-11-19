The Broadway Tenors return to FireLake Arena in Shawnee OK, December 10, 2021, with their Holiday Concert 'Tis the Season. They will sing a joyful mixture of Holiday and Broadway songs they have performed for theatre audiences internationally.

Brent Barrett is well known to theatre audiences on Broadway and West End in shows including Chicago, Kiss Me Kate, West Side Story, Annie Get Your Gun, Grand Hotel, Brigadoon, Candide, The Pajama Game, The Secret Garden, Follies, Phantom-The Vegas Spectacular and The Phantom of the Opera in Germany (in German) to only name a few and many concerts Internationally. Many theater and concert performances can be seen on PBS..

David Burnham thrilled audiences in Wicked and The Light in the Piazza on Broadway as well as national tours of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The King and I and a two-year run in the wildly successful Showstoppers at the Wynn Resort in Las Vegas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Little Mermaid, Assassins, Billy Sue Got Married, Sunset Boulevard, Grand Hotel as well as many cabaret and concerts in the US and internationally.

John Cudia holds the distinct honor of being the first and only actor to have performed both as the Phantom in The Phantom of the Opera and Jean Valjean in LES MISERABLES on Broadway. Other outstanding performances include Oklahoma, On a Clear Day You Can see Forever, Evita, South Pacific, My Fair Lady, Master Class, as well as Alfredo in La Traviata, Cassio in Verdi's Otello as well as many symphony concerts.

"Individually, each is a spectacular artist, together, they present an infinite and kaleidoscopic range of musical possibilities." David Lindauer, The Capital.

The Broadway Tenors 'Tis the Season - FireLake Arena, Shawnee, OK. Friday, December 10, 2021. Enjoy dinner and a show. For Tickets 405-273-1637 or visit FireLakeArena.com. Doors open at 6:30pm - Dinner starts at 7pm - show starts at 8:15pm.