Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: Yee-haw! Lyric's ROCKY HORROR SHOW is bigger than Texas

Review: Yee-haw! Lyric's ROCKY HORROR SHOW is bigger than Texas

2022's Texas-Sized Rocky Horror runs through October 30th at Lyric's Plaza Stage.

Oklahoma News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 09, 2022  

Fans of Richard O'Brien's cult classic The Rocky Horror Show are in for a treat this Spooky Season. Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma brings back the production every three years, each time with a different stylized setting. 2022 is bigger and better with a Texas themed production, complete with the accents, the outfits, and the cowbell. Directed by Michael Baron, the cast and band come ready to play and take no prisoners along the way. It's a wild ride, even more so because of the unique staging. At its core, it's still the Rocky Horror you know and love, or love to hate, and it's worth the adventure of seeing it again.

The show opens with Matthew Alvin Brown, rocking a Joe Exotic look, and Gabriella Rae Jimenez, in her best trailer park garb, guiding the audience on necessary callbacks. Callbacks are part of the fun of Rocky Horror, and the more engaged the audience is, the wilder the experience becomes. Rocky Horror is truly interactive theatre. When the audience doesn't come to play, much like at the reviewed performance, the actors can struggle. They've trained and rehearsed to anticipate and work around the audience yelling at them throughout the evening. Without the response and callouts, it can lead to some awkward silences. Brown and Jimenez do justice to their charge of teaching the virgins what to say and when to say it, and the rest is up to us.

The Rocky Horror Show was written as an homage and a parody to the Science Fiction of yesteryear, when dialogue was cheesy and plots were predictable. The genius of Rocky Horror is that it's all of those things, while also being mind-blowingly confusing, raunchy to a fault, unabashedly sexual, and just a damn good time. There's a sincerity and message of acceptance buried under all the weirdness, and above all, there's a nostalgia to the iconic scenes and characters. This nostalgia is the magical spark that keeps fans coming back to it again and again.

When All-American couple Brad and Janet get caught with a flat tire in a rainstorm, they seek refuge in a dark and spooky castle. Everyone knows castles don't have telephones, but Brad is just dumb enough to not realize that, and he drags his "innocent" fiancé into the den of the ultimate lioness. Inside the mansion, the couple meets a creepy (yet sexy) doorman, a savage group of dancing phantoms, some gun toting aliens, an undead motorcyclist, a Nazi, and of course, the sweetest transvestite doctor you've ever seen. Along the way, they discover things about themselves and each other that are nothing short of revolutionary.

The legendary, incomparable Dr. Frank-N-Furter is portrayed by a newcomer to the Lyric Theatre Stage. Lee Walter is sassy and sharp in this role, and they command the stage in a haze of leather and lipstick. Logan Corley as Brad and Sadie Koopman as his fiancé Janet are perfectly innocent... until they're not. Both make strong showings, embracing the wicked and weird about the show and their characters. Matthew Alvin Brown channels O'Brien perfectly as Riff-Raff, sounding exactly like him in the famous "hellooo..." greeting. Brown brings an otherworldly charm and sex-appeal to the would-be villain.

Completing Frank's band of ghoulish minions is Gabriella Rae Jimenez as Magenta and Emily J. Pace as Columbia. Jimenez is loyal and devoted to Frank, while Pace is rebellious and pouty (in a cute way) as the bratty Columbia. None of the performers are afraid to get naughty, and Jimenez and Pace have some of the most sultry and alluring moves.

The phantoms are equally as provocative and dynamic, and thanks to the fearless choreography by Kaylene Snarsky, they're quite noticeable. The phantoms are portrayed by Kat Metcalfe, Mariah Warren, Sheridan McMichael, and Caleb A. Barnett. They own each moment and leave the audience feeling some kind of way.

Joshua Morgan Thompson as Rocky Horror is as loveable as he is dumb. Frank's perfect male specimen, Rocky wants nothing more than to become a real boy, and to be seen as more than the sum of his oh-so tanned parts.

Mario Matthews is sympathetic as poor Eddie, and hate-worthy indeed as Dr. Scott. Great Scott! No surprise here, Lyn Cramer steals the entire thing as the Narrator/Sexiest Grandma Alive.

The band comes to rock with hillbilly flair and is led by Music Director Brian Hamilton. Jay Gleason is on guitar, Clinton Trench on bass, Roger Owens on drums, and Shawna Kennedy on fiddle. Subs are Mary Brozina Wierick as keyboard sub, Michael Mosteller as drums sub, Than Medlam as guitar/bass sub, and Janice Frillman as fiddler sub.

Rocky Horror will never win a Tony Award, or be entered into the Serious Theatre Patron's Most Thought-Provoking and Deeply Meaningful Hall of Fame. But let's save all that for next season. We've been through two years of social distancing, masking, and pandemics, and we barely survived this latest political cycle. Can't we just have some fun sometimes? As Brad Majors would say, that asshole, "There's nothing to worry about, Janet."





From This Author - Adrienne Proctor

Adrienne Proctor is an Oklahoma City-based writer, theatre-goer, and mom. An avid supporter of the arts, Adrienne has reviewed regional, university, and Broadway theatre productions since 2017... (read more about this author)


Review: OKC Broadway reaches new heights with HAIRSPRAYReview: OKC Broadway reaches new heights with HAIRSPRAY
September 7, 2022

OKC Broadway opens their fall season with the new tour of HAIRSPRAY. This is the Hairspray you know and love, with iconic musical numbers and higher than high hair dos. When teenaged Tracy Turnblad lands a spot on the Corny Collins show, she wants nothing more than to dance on TV with her friends. She and her gang set out to integrate the show.
Interview: Cameron King of LIZZIE at Southern Plains ProductionsInterview: Cameron King of LIZZIE at Southern Plains Productions
August 17, 2022

Broadway World interviews production director of LIZZE, Cameron King. Presented by Southern Plains Productions, Lizzie runs August 18th and 19th at the Tower Theatre in OKC.
Feature: 3rd Act Theatre Company announces Season 4: REGENERATEFeature: 3rd Act Theatre Company announces Season 4: REGENERATE
July 26, 2022

3rd Act Theatre Company in Oklahoma City opens Season 4: REGENERATE. The first show in Season 4 is the Noire production of Cyrano De Bergerac, and stars Taylor Reich as Cyrano and Holly McNatt as Roxane. Season tickets are on sale now.
Review: Lyric Theatre Death-Drops and High-Kicks in KINKY BOOTSReview: Lyric Theatre Death-Drops and High-Kicks in KINKY BOOTS
July 20, 2022

Lyric opens their final production of their 2022 Summer series. KINKY BOOTS is a fun-filled romp with a message of love and self-acceptance. With book by Harvey Fierstein and music by Cyndi Lauper, this Tony winner tells the story of Charlie Price, a shoemaker with a failing business. He meets Lola and the two go into business together.
Review: Lyric Theatre's CAROUSEL Dazzles on the Civic Center stageReview: Lyric Theatre's CAROUSEL Dazzles on the Civic Center stage
July 7, 2022

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma presents a dazzling spectacle on the Civic Center stage. The second of their three summer musicals, CAROUSEL is a beautiful musical, complete with epic dance numbers and opera-level singing. The orchestra onstage adds to the romantic quality of this Rodgers and Hammerstein classic.