OKC Broadway 24/25 Season to Include MOULIN ROUGE, MJ, and More

OKC Broadway has announced their 2024 – 2025 Season.

“I cannot think of a better time to announce our next OKC Broadway Season. We are nearing the end of a 2023-24 Season Series that has been nothing short of record-breaking thanks in large part to our loyal subscriber family and the incredible continued support of our season sponsor Paycom. Our dedicated patrons, generous sponsor, and the partnership that is OKC Broadway allow us to, once again, bring Broadway's biggest hits and more to Oklahoma City in the 2024-25 Season. This season is all about hilarious fun, moving musicals, and Tony Award-winning epic productions. As we've seen, performances do sell out, so we are thrilled to offer season subscribers the best seats at great savings over buying tickets individually. The 2024-25 Season begins at the Civic Center Music Hall just after Labor Day!” said Elizabeth Gray, General Manager of OKC Broadway and Executive Director of the Civic Center Foundation.

The season will begin with TWO WEEKS of the 10-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Next, audiences will take a rare look at one of the greatest entertainers of all time, Michael Jackson, in MJ The Musical. And then IT'S SHOWTIME with Broadway smash hit BEETLEJUICE The Musical, followed by a GORGEOUS new production of PETER PAN. The season continues with musical theater at its FINEST—SOME LIKE IT HOT, and ends with the BRILLIANTLY hilariously new musical from the writer of “Schitt's Creek,” & JULIET.

OKC Broadway is the presenter of the nationally touring Broadway shows and is a partnership between the Nederlander Organization, known for presenting live theatre and concerts world-wide; and the Civic Center Foundation, who in its 20+ year history has donated millions to the Civic Center Music Hall for improvements to heighten the theatre experience for both performers and audiences.

Upcoming OKC Broadway Season Lineup:

MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

September 3 – 15, 2024

Pop the champagne, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of 10 Tony Awards — including Best Musical!

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur, and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical! Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and — above all — Love. With a book by Tony Award winner John Logan; music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine; and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh, Moulin Rouge! The Musical is more than a musical — it is a state of mind.

Recommended for ages 12+

MJ The Musical

October 1 – 6, 2024

He is one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Now, Michael Jackson's unique and unparalleled artistry comes to Oklahoma City as MJ, the multi Tony Award-winning new musical centered around the making of the 1992 Dangerous World Tour, begins a tour of its own. Created by Tony Award-winning Director/Choreographer Christopher Wheeldonand two-time Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage, MJ goes beyond the singular moves and signature sound of the star, offering a rare look at the creative mind and collaborative spirit that catapulted Michael Jackson into legendary status. MJis startin' somethin' as it makes its Oklahoma premiere at the Civic Center Music Hall in October.

Recommended for ages 8+.

BEETLEJUICE The Musical

November 19 – 24, 2024

He earned his stripes on Broadway… now the ghost-with-the-most is coming to Oklahoma City.

It's showtime! Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, this hilarious musical tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes. With an irreverent book, an astonishing set, and a score that's out of this Netherworld, BEETLEJUICE is “SCREAMINGLY GOOD FUN!” (Variety). And under its uproarious surface (six feet under, to be exact), it's a remarkably touching show about family, love, and making the most of every Day-O!

Recommended for ages 13+; Contains mature language.

PETER PAN

March 18 - 23, 2025

This high-flying musical has been thrilling audiences of all ages for close to 70 years and is now being brought back to life in a new adaptation by celebrated playwright Larissa FastHorse, directed by Emmy Award winner Lonny Price and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The adventure begins when PETER PAN and his mischievous sidekick, Tinker Bell, visit the bedroom of the Darling children late one night. With a sprinkle of fairy dust and a few happy thoughts, the children are taken on a magical journey they will never forget. This extraordinary musical full of excitement and adventure features iconic and timeless songs including “I'm Flying,” “I Gotta Crow,” “I Won't Grow Up” and “Neverland.” PETER PAN embraces the child in us all so go on a journey from the second star to the right and straight on ‘til morning – your entire family will be Hooked!

Recommended for all ages.

SOME LIKE IT HOT

April 1 - 6, 2025

Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, SOME LIKE IT HOT is “A Super-Sized, All-Out Song-And-Dance Spectacular!” - The New York Times

Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the “glorious, big, high-kicking” (Associated Press) story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.

And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show this season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle. No wonder Deadline calls it “a tap-dancing, razzle-dazzling embrace of everything you love about musical theater.”

Recommended for ages 12+

& JULIET

April 29 – May 4, 2025

Created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek,” this hilarious new musical flips the script on the greatest love story ever told. & Juliet asks: what would happen next if Juliet didn't end it all over Romeo? Get whisked away on a fabulous journey as she ditches her famous ending for a fresh beginning and a second chance at life and love—her way.

Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name, including "Since U Been Gone‚" "Roar," "Baby One More Time," "Larger Than Life‚" "That's The Way It Is,“ and "Can't Stop the Feeling!"—all from the genius songwriter/producer behind more #1 hits than any other artist this century. Break free of the balcony scene and get into this romantic comedy that proves there's life after Romeo. The only thing tragic would be missing it.

Recommended for ages 8+

Dr. Seuss' HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! The Musical - ADDED SEASON SPECIAL

November 6 – 10, 2024

Dr. Seuss' How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical is the record-setting Broadway holiday sensation which features the hit songs “You're A Mean One Mr. Grinch” and “Welcome Christmas” from the original animated special. Max the Dog narrates as the mean and scheming Grinch, whose heart is “two sizes too small,” decides to steal Christmas away from the Holiday loving Whos. Magnificent sets and costumes inspired by Dr. Seuss' original illustrations help transport audiences to the whimsical world of Whoville and helps remind us of the true meaning of the holiday season. Don't miss what The New York Times calls “AN EXTRAORDINARY PERFORMANCE! 100 times better than any bedtime story.”

Recommended for ages 5+

Season Tickets

Current 2023-2024 Season Ticket Holders: You automatically have the opportunity to renew your current date/time/seat locations for the 2024-25 Season. Visit OKCBroadway.com now and log into their 'My Account' profile,' look for your renewal information in the mail and via email or call the OKC Broadway Season Ticket Office at 877-737 BWAY (2929).

New Subscribers: Visit okcbroadway.com/subscribe

Most OKC Broadway performances run Tuesday through Sunday evenings, with Saturday and Sunday matinees.

The Nederlander Organization:

The Nederlander Organization is a family-owned business founded in 1912 that is one of the largest privately owned live entertainment companies in America today.

Under the leadership of James L. Nederlander, the company oversees an enterprise that encompasses the ownership and/or management of nine Broadway theaters and 16 venues across the country, as well as theatrical producing and concert presentation, concessions and patron services. The Nederlanders are prolific producers of over 100 distinguished, award-winning musicals and plays. The Nederlanders' are also co–founders of The National High School Musical Theatre Award, named “The Jimmy Awards,” a national program that celebrates outstanding student performances in high school musical productions across the United States.

For more information, please visit www.nederlander.com

Civic Center Foundation:

The Civic Center Foundation was formed in 2001 for the Civic Center Music Hall's grand reopening after the renovations funded by the first Metropolitan Area Projects (MAPS I). The Foundation's goal - to develop resources to foster advocacy for the Civic Center Music Hall and to provide for the improvement, maintenance and support of the CCMH. It adheres to the following mission statement:

To ensure a strong and vibrant performing arts presence in Oklahoma City through continued capital improvements of the Civic Center Music Hall and community-wide educational outreach.

Through fundraising and the ongoing support from corporate donors, the Foundation has contributed millions in its partnership with the City.

In achieving its goals, the Foundation will be able to provide local performing arts groups more opportunities to develop and promote their own initiatives, as well as provide local youth with a greater understanding of the vital role arts play in the community.

