Native American New Play Festival Announces Cast For Featured Play NEECHIE-ITAS

The Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company's 2019 Native American New Play Festival announces its cast for the featured play, "Neechie-Itas" by Jo MacDonald.

Tiffany Tuggle (Cherokee/Choctaw) is directing this hilarious new comedy about 4 life-long friends who learn a lesson about keeping secrets, loyalty and what it takes to mend a broken heart. The play features the powerhouse talents of Carolyn Dunn (Cherokee/Choctaw/Creek/Tunica-Biloxi), Misty Red Elk (Comanche), Summer Morgan (Kiowa), Maya Torralba (Kiowa/Comanche/Wichita), Johnlee Lookingglass (Comanche), and Cody Tabor.

The Oklahoma Indigenous Theatre Company is presenting "Neechie-Itas" in a community partnership with the Theatre Arts Department at the University of Central Oklahoma. The festival runs June 22-23; and June 27-29 with performances @ 8pm in UCO's Mitchell Hall Theatre located 100 North University Drive in Edmond, with plenty of free parking.

Tickets are available at the theatre on performance nights or in advance online at www.ticketstorm.com.

The 2019 Native American New Play Festival will also feature staged reading performances of new Native plays selected from a national call for scripts. "Bound" by Tara Moses (Seminole Nation of Oklahoma) and "Three Sisters" by Carolyn Dunn (Cherokee/ Choctaw/Creek/Tunica-Biloxi) will perform Saturday June 22nd 12noon-5pm in the Black Box Theatre on the University of Central Oklahoma campus.

The 2019 Native American New Play Festival is celebrating its 10th consecutive year of presenting new Native plays to Oklahoma audiences.

For more information, contact festival coordinator Maya Torralba at 405-388-1140 or visit our website at www.OKindigenousTheatre.com for ticket, festival updates and information.





