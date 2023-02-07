Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In Florida

This marks the first time a group from Oklahoma will perform at the festival.

Feb. 07, 2023  
Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In Florida

Students from Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy have been selected to compete at the prestigious National Performing Arts Festival next month in Florida. This marks the first time a group from Oklahoma will perform at the festival.

A group of 32 Lyric students will visit Orlando, Fla., to stage Shrek JR The Musical, where they'll be critiqued by a panel of arts professionals. The students also will perform a selection of Disney Broadway songs on stage at Disney Springs.

The festival, hosted by Worldstrides at the Universal Orlando Resort from Feb. 15-19, offers attendees greater insight into the professional theatre industry. Highlights from the trip include adjudicated group performances, feedback clinics led by professional performers and workshops designed for performers and technical theatre students. Groups whose performances receive the highest praise during the five-day festival will be showcased onstage at Universal Orlando CityWalk.

"I am so proud of our Academy students. They've worked hard to earn their place at this nationwide festival and are going to make memories to last a lifetime," said Rozz Grigsby, Academy director. "It's an incomparable opportunity for the students to take workshops and receive feedback and training from industry professionals that they simply couldn't get anywhere else. Their skills and confidence are going to soar. The entire directing team is excited to watch the Academy students shine on a national stage. We want to thank all of our donors and sponsors for helping make this trip a reality."

Individuals wishing to follow the students' journey are encouraged to visit the group's Facebook page or TikTok account.

Lyric's Thelma Gaylord Academy is a professional training ground for students ages 5-18 offering classes in all aspects of musical theater. Academy students have the opportunity to perform in full-scale productions each year on Lyric's Plaza Theatre stage. Founded in 2001, many graduates of the Academy enjoy careers in Hollywood, on television and Broadway.



Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Storyteller Theatre to Return to the Stage With ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February Photo
Storyteller Theatre to Return to the Stage With ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February
Storyteller Theatre is making a comeback after their COVID closure in 2020 with a new brick-and-mortar location within the former Old Moore High School with Anne of Green Gables.
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC &am Photo
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC & More
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall.
AINT TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in April Photo
AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in April
Single tickets for the twelve-time Tony nominated Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, went on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.

More Hot Stories For You


Storyteller Theatre to Return to the Stage With ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in FebruaryStoryteller Theatre to Return to the Stage With ANNE OF GREEN GABLES in February
January 25, 2023

Storyteller Theatre is making a comeback after their COVID closure in 2020 with a new brick-and-mortar location within the former Old Moore High School with Anne of Green Gables.
Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In FloridaLyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy To Compete At National Performing Arts Festival In Florida
January 23, 2023

Students from Lyric Theatre's Thelma Gaylord Academy have been selected to compete at the prestigious National Performing Arts Festival next month in Florida.
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC & MoreLyric Theatre of Oklahoma Announces 2023 Season Featuring THE PROM, THE SOUND OF MUSIC & More
January 17, 2023

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma will celebrate its 60th anniversary season this year with seven spectacular performances at the beloved Plaza Theatre and majestic Civic Center Music Hall.
AIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in AprilAIN'T TOO PROUD National Tour Comes to Tulsa PAC in April
January 17, 2023

Single tickets for the twelve-time Tony nominated Broadway smash hit musical AIN'T TOO PROUD - THE LIFE AND TIMES OF THE TEMPTATIONS, went on sale Friday, January 13th at 10:30am.
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2023A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre in 2023
January 3, 2023

Lyric’s beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in ‘23 indoor production in four year!  Feature all-new sets, costumes, lights, sounds, and staging!  Thanks to the generous underwriting of our title sponsor, Devon Energy! 
share