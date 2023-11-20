Lyric Theatre Of Oklahoma Names Charlie Ludden New Development Director

Ludden will assume the leadership position at The Official State Theatre of Oklahoma on November 20, 2023.

By: Nov. 20, 2023

Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma has named Charlie Ludden as its new Director of Development.

 

Ludden will assume the leadership position at The Official State Theatre of Oklahoma on November 20, 2023.

 

“On behalf of the Board and staff of Lyric Theatre, we are simply thrilled that Charlie Ludden is joining Lyric's team.  He is among the best non-profit leaders in Oklahoma City and, with such a dynamic personality, will be a joy to work with in the theatre and our community,” said Jim Reynolds, Lyric's Managing Director.  

 

A lifelong Oklahoma City resident, Ludden graduated from Oklahoma City Public School's Northeast Academy of Health Science and Engineering. Ludden earned his bachelor of science degree in business marketing from Oklahoma City University's Meinders School of Business, where he was the recipient of the prestigious Clara Luper Scholarship Program.

 

Over the past 14 years, Ludden's passion for the nonprofit sector has included positions with Oklahoma City University, St. Luke's United Methodist Church, Oklahoma United Methodist Conference, and Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Oklahoma County. Most recently, he served as development manager for the Oklahoma City Ballet.

 

“I am so excited to be joining the Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma team,” Ludden said. “I discovered my appreciation for theatre later in life than most people, but it quickly became a huge part of what I enjoy. The stage is much more than performing lines for a show. I have seen shy, quiet children take the stage and blossom into performers that we have seen on nationally televised programs, and in leading Broadway roles. I have seen teenagers sing in an ensemble who are now attorneys, business leaders, and accountants in our city. The stage has helped these individuals establish confidence and become community  leaders. I am excited to share Lyric's story and celebrate all that the future holds for our state's official theatre company”

 

A graduate of Leadership Oklahoma City's LOYAL Class XV, Ludden also serves on the board of directors for deadCenter Film. He's performed in over a dozen productions across Oklahoma City, including Lyric's 2023 summer musical, AIN'T MISBEHAVIN'.

 

 

About Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma

Founded in 1963, Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma is the Official State Theatre of Oklahoma. Lyric produces classic and contemporary musicals, new works, and plays featuring artists from Oklahoma and nationwide. Lyric's Thelma Gaylord Academy is the premiere professional theatre training ground, offering classes in all aspects of the performing arts. Lyric is a nonprofit member theatre of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre and Allied Arts. For more information, visit www.LyricTheatreOKC.org.

 



