JANET'S PLANET Comes to Tulsa PAC Next Week

Janet's Planet comes to Tulsa PAC this month. Performances run November 15-16, 2023.

Janet's Planet: A Tour Through the Solar System travels at the "speed of thought," introducing the wonders of the galaxy to families and young audiences throughout the country. The 45-minute interactive presentation engages and challenges students and is designed to inspire STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) potential in elementary school age kids. Lesson plans are designed to integrate with Next Generation Science Standards, based on a curriculum endorsed by NASA and Space Florida. Janet's Planet meets Common Core Standards.

Janet Ivey-Duensing is committed to enriching the lives of children through education, live performances, television and online programming. With more than 25 years in the media, she has received 12 Regional Emmy Awards and 5 Gracie Allen Awards.