BWW Previews: Wanda L Bass School of Music at Oklahoma City University Presents A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

Jess here. The Wanda L Bass School of Music at Oklahoma City University will be continuing their 2020 season with the multi Tony Award winning musical, "A Little Night Music," with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by Hugh Wheeler.

This story is set in 1900's Sweden and follows the lives of Fredrik Egerman, his young wife, Anne, and Fredrik's son, Henrik. While Fredrik deals with some frustrating marital issues, his wife's concerns related to marrying an older man leave her with her own inner turmoil. Matters of the heart are complicated further for Fredrik when a visit from his former lover, actress Desiree Armfeldt, put him in a comfortably familiar, yet difficult situation.

This romantic turn is met with an unexpected twist when Desiree's married lover, Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm, drops in to see her. His wife, Countess Charlotte Malcolm, is also in the mix and in order to make her husband jealous she devises a plan; setting her sites on Fredrik as the target of her affection. Desiree intervenes and suggests that the entire group of them travel to the estate of her mother, Madame Armfeldt, for a party to celebrate Fredrik, Anne and Henrik.

The journey results in what began as love triangles developing into unforseen pairings as the group members all rendezvous for a climactic "Weekend in the Country."

Congratulations to the cast members, including:

Fredrik Egerman: Maxwell Elkiss / Austin Lewis

Anne Egerman: Sara Massoudi / Hallie Schmidt

Henrik Egerman: Vance Klassen / Hunter Semrau

Desiree Armfeldt: Chloe Byars / Brooke Melton

Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm: Joe Caskey / Jack Supan

Countess Charlotte Malcolm: Shannon Calkins / Madeleine Reese

Petra: Zoe Dongas / Victoria Wilson

Madame Armfeldt: Bailey Bovenschen / Shendra Rae Stevens

Fredrika Armfeldt: Kate McCollum

Frid: Zachary Prall

The Quintet:

Mrs Nordstrom: Jessica Vanek

Mrs Segstrom: Viviana Goodwin

Mrs Anderssen: Grace Knight

Mr Erlanson:Troy Freeman

Mr Lindquist: Nathan LeBlanc

Director: Jeremy Hayes

Music Director: Charles Koslowske

Performances will be in the Burg Theatre on the Oklahoma City University campus (2501 N Blackwelder Ave, Oklahoma City, OK) Friday, February 28 - Sunday, March 1. Tickets ($15) are available online at https://www.okcu.edu/main/tickets or by calling 405-208-5227.





