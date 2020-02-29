AN AMERICAN IN PARIS Comes to The McKnight Center For The Performing Arts

The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts will host the award-winning musical An American in Paris on March 5 at 7:30 p.m. Inspired by the Academy Award-winning film and filled with the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, An American in Paris transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns.

"An American in Paris is a feel-good production filled with spectacular songs and dances," said Marilynn and Carl Thoma Executive Director Mark Blakeman. "The production portrays an important time in American history that is filled with triumph and hope. I look forward to seeing it come to life at The McKnight Center."

In this poignant production, Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production features classic Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "'S Wonderful," and "But Not for Me."

The show was the first of many in The McKnight Center's Inaugural Season to sell out. Tickets may become available as opening night nears. To join the waitlist for tickets, please contact the Box Office at 405-744-9999.





