Amahl and The Night Visitors comes to Tulsa PAC this month, presented by Tulsa Youth Opera. Performances run January 6-7, 2024.

The Three Kings, following the star to Bethlehem, stop for shelter at the home of Amahl, a poor, crippled shepherd boy who lives with his widowed mother. Inspired by the Wise Men's tale of a kingdom "built on love alone," Amahl offers his own simple gift to the Christ Child.

The production is composed by, and features a libretto by, Gian Carlo Menotti.

Learn more at Click Here