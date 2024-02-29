ALL THE SAINTS Comes to Civic Center Music Hall in March

Celebrate Saint Patrick’s Day early with Canterbury Voices and Canterbury Chamber Voices, along with Baritone Nick Stoppel, The Irish Breakfast Club, and the OKC Philharmonic, as we embark on a journey that pays homage to the spirit of the Irish, the legacy of patron saints (especially Patrick), and the timeless beauty of ancient melodies.

The performance will begin with Eriks Esenvalds’ O Salutaris Hostia, to the beauty of Franz Biebl‘s Ave Maria, and then moves to a full-on celebration with music by Dolores Keane, Dan Forrest, Francis Shaughnessy, Elaine Hagenberg, Kevin Memley, Michael McGlynn and others!

The performance is on March 14, 2024.

