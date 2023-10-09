3rd Act Theatre Will Debut Oklahoma Premiere of THE WONDER By Native Oklahoman Maggie Lou Rader

Performances run October 13-29, 2023.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

POPULAR

Disney Princess – The Concert to Return in 2024 With Anneliese van der Pol, Syndee Winte Photo 1 Disney Princess - The Concert to Return in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Interview: TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD's Maeve Moynihan Shares her Journey to Becoming Scout in Photo 3 Interview: Maeve Moynihan Talks TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD National Tour
Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards Photo 4 Nominations Open For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Oklahoma Awards

3rd Act Theatre Will Debut Oklahoma Premiere of THE WONDER By Native Oklahoman Maggie Lou Rader

3rd Act Theatre Company will present the highly anticipated Oklahoma premiere of "The Wonder," a captivating drama penned by native Oklahoman Maggie Lou Rader. Directed by Kate Adams, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Performances run October 13-29, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Second and third Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase now at Click Here. Opening Night on October 13th is Pay What You Can. Regular ticket prices are $25 and $20.

"The Wonder" was a semi-finalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference in 2021 and draws inspiration from the first documented case of spiritual possession in America. The story begins in 1846 as Mary Roff's inexplicable ailment sends shockwaves through her family and the tranquil town of Watseka, Illinois. Thirteen years later, young Lurancy Vennum follows in Mary's enigmatic footsteps. "The Wonder" is a journey of hope, loss, unwavering familial love, and healing that transcends the boundaries of our world. This poignant narrative also weaves a haunting ghost story, an American Midwest Gothic tale that resonates with mothers and daughters alike.

3rd Act Theatre's production features a talented cast of local performers, including Lindsey Rollins, Seth Vanderlinde, Lindsey Seaman, Kristy Shriner Salisbury, and Maddie Loury.

"The Wonder" marks the second Noire production of Season 5. 3rd Act's Noire productions challenge boundaries for adult audiences, exploring the theme of MEMORY in darker, sometimes supernatural ways.

Content Advisory: This production explores themes of death, grief, child loss, mental illness, self-harm, and miscarriage, with a brief depiction of self-harm involving blood.

3rd Act Theatre is conveniently located in the Shoppes at Northpark at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. For more information, visit our website at www.3rdacttheatreco.com and follow us on Facebook. Any inquiries can be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405-593-8093.

Founded in 2018, 3rd Act Theatre Company is celebrating its fifth season, MEMORY, by delivering quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Committed to inclusion through family-friendly theatre and works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional opportunities to local artists and technicians pursuing careers in the theatre arts.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Oklahoma

1
BROWN BAG IT: FRANCISCO TREVIÑO Comes to Tulsa PAC This Week Photo
BROWN BAG IT: FRANCISCO TREVIÑO Comes to Tulsa PAC This Week

BROWN BAG IT: FRANCISCO TREVIÑO comes to Tulsa PAC this week. The performance is set for Wednesday, October 4, 2023. Learn more about the upcoming performance here!

2
Crayons Improv and Theatre Tulsa Join Forces for Monthly Improvisational Comedy Show Photo
Crayons Improv and Theatre Tulsa Join Forces for Monthly Improvisational Comedy Show

Crayons Improv has announced a new partnership with Theatre Tulsa to revive its monthly improvisational comedy show for all ages. Learn more about the show here!

3
Digital Lottery Launched For SIX in Oklahoma Photo
Digital Lottery Launched For SIX in Oklahoma

The hit musical SIX and OKC Broadway have announced a Broadway Direct Digital Lottery ticket policy in Oklahoma City playing at the Civic Center Music Hall for performances September 26 – October 1. Find out how to enter the lottery here!

4
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the Lyric Theatre This Holiday Season

Lyric’s beloved holiday tradition makes its triumphant return to The Plaza Theatre in ‘23 indoor production in four years! Learn more about A Christmas Carol and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway Video
Meet of the Cast of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT Video
Watch Danny DeVito, Lucy DeVito, and Ray Anthony Thomas Discuss I NEED THAT
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen Sing 'Tell That Girl' from EVER AFTER: THE MUSICAL
View all Videos

Oklahoma SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables
Civic Center Music Hall (1/16-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lyric's A Christmas Carol
Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma (11/24-12/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Heathers
OU University Theatre (10/13-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Last Night of Ballyhoo
Jewel Box (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Civic Center Music Hall (12/26-12/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre Crude Fringe Festival
Oklahoma Shakespeare (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pricks! The Vaccine Musical
Theatre Crude Fringe Festival (10/13-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wicked
Civic Center Music Hall (2/21-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You