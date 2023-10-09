3rd Act Theatre Will Debut Oklahoma Premiere of THE WONDER By Native Oklahoman Maggie Lou Rader

3rd Act Theatre Company will present the highly anticipated Oklahoma premiere of "The Wonder," a captivating drama penned by native Oklahoman Maggie Lou Rader. Directed by Kate Adams, this production promises an unforgettable theatrical experience.

Performances run October 13-29, 2023, Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Second and third Sundays at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets are available for purchase now at Click Here. Opening Night on October 13th is Pay What You Can. Regular ticket prices are $25 and $20.

"The Wonder" was a semi-finalist at the Eugene O'Neill National Playwrights Conference in 2021 and draws inspiration from the first documented case of spiritual possession in America. The story begins in 1846 as Mary Roff's inexplicable ailment sends shockwaves through her family and the tranquil town of Watseka, Illinois. Thirteen years later, young Lurancy Vennum follows in Mary's enigmatic footsteps. "The Wonder" is a journey of hope, loss, unwavering familial love, and healing that transcends the boundaries of our world. This poignant narrative also weaves a haunting ghost story, an American Midwest Gothic tale that resonates with mothers and daughters alike.

3rd Act Theatre's production features a talented cast of local performers, including Lindsey Rollins, Seth Vanderlinde, Lindsey Seaman, Kristy Shriner Salisbury, and Maddie Loury.

"The Wonder" marks the second Noire production of Season 5. 3rd Act's Noire productions challenge boundaries for adult audiences, exploring the theme of MEMORY in darker, sometimes supernatural ways.

Content Advisory: This production explores themes of death, grief, child loss, mental illness, self-harm, and miscarriage, with a brief depiction of self-harm involving blood.

3rd Act Theatre is conveniently located in the Shoppes at Northpark at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. For more information, visit our website at www.3rdacttheatreco.com and follow us on Facebook. Any inquiries can be directed to info@3rdacttheatreco.com or the box office at 405-593-8093.

Founded in 2018, 3rd Act Theatre Company is celebrating its fifth season, MEMORY, by delivering quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Committed to inclusion through family-friendly theatre and works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company offers real-world educational and professional opportunities to local artists and technicians pursuing careers in the theatre arts.