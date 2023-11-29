3rd Act Theatre Company to Present A SHERLOCK CAROL By Mark Shanahan This Holiday Season

3rd Act Theatre Company, a 501(c)(3) non-profit theatre company based in Oklahoma City, is proud to present the Oklahoma premiere of "A Sherlock Carol," a holiday comedy written by Mark Shanahan and directed by Billie Thrash.

Performance Schedule:

● December 8-23, 2023

● December 8, 9, 15, 16, 22, and 23 at 8:00 pm

● December 17 at 2:30 pm

Tickets:

In this intriguing tale, Moriarty is dead, to begin with. Sherlock Holmes is a haunted man. When a grown-up Tiny Tim asks Holmes to investigate the death of Ebenezer Scrooge, the Great Detective must use his extraordinary gifts to unravel a Dickens of a Christmas mystery, aided by the spirits of the past, present, and future.

Six talented local actors-Don Taylor, Peter Fischaber, Denise Hughes, Ford Filson, Rachel Schelen, and Ian Clinton-will bring to life the beloved characters of Arthur Conan Doyle and Charles Dickens in the Oklahoma premiere of this heartwarming and highly theatrical holiday treat suitable for all ages.

"A Sherlock Carol" marks the second Mainstage production of Season 5 for 3rd Act Theatre. The company's Mainstage plays cater to a broad audience, aligning with its mission to entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre.

3rd Act Theatre is conveniently located in the Shoppes at Northpark at N.W. 122nd and N. May Avenue. Additional information is available on their website and Facebook page.

Founded in 2018, 3rd Act Theatre Company is celebrating its fifth season, MEMORY, by delivering quality productions that entertain, educate, and enlighten through the shared experience of live theatre. Committed to inclusion through family-friendly theatre and works based on classic literature for all ages, demographics, and life experiences, 3rd Act Theatre Company provides real-world educational and professional opportunities for local artists and technicians pursuing a life or career in the theatre arts.