Waterwell Extends Lameece Issaq's A GOOD DAY TO ME NOT TO YOU at Connelly Theater

Due to popular demand, Click Here extends the world premiere ofClick HereClick Here, a solo play written and performed by Drama Desk Award-winner Lameece Issaq (Food and Fadwa), to December 16, 2023. Directed by Waterwell’s Artistic Director and two-time Obie Award-winner Lee Sunday Evans (Oratorio for Living Things, Dance Nation), A Good Day to Me Not to You begins Waterwell’s 20th anniversary year and runs at the Connelly Theater (220 E 4th St, Manhattan). The production, which opened on November 15, is presented through special arrangement with Plate Spinner Productions. Tickets are currently on sale at Click Here.

Waterwell is also proud to announce a new partnership with the Parent Artist Advocacy League and Broadway Babysitters who will provide complimentary childcare to select ticket buyers at the added 2pm performance on December 2. Advanced registration is required.



Writer and actor Lameece Issaq teams up with director Lee Sunday Evans on her riotously funny and gut-wrenching new play that wrestles with questions of purpose, fulfillment, and motherhood. It centers on a 40-whatever dental lab tech who gets fired, loses her apartment, and moves into St. Agnes Residence, a woman's rooming house run by nuns. While there, she must come to terms with her unfulfilled path to motherhood and high-stakes questions about her fertility as well as the untimely death of her sister – all while fending off her unpredictable and sometimes deranged cohabitants. The play is performed by Issaq in a story-telling tour-de-force.

“I've spent my career writing about being Middle Eastern. With this show, I want to talk about being Middle Aged,” says playwright and performer Lameece Issaq. “What happens when you spend your years focused on your career and building your community, but not your family? What choices are people left with when their resources are limited?”



“Lameece’s play takes us to the heart of some big, often 'off-limits' questions about women’s experiences through a very personal, specific, funny story,” says director Lee Sunday Evans. “Theater is a space with the potential for transcendence where we gather to examine life, humanity, and to live through the cycles of generations changing. A Good Day to Me Not to You centers a woman’s story at a moment when she is on a great-and-totally-regular precipice. Living with her while she figures out a host of unexpected and monumental life changes gives us room to examine our own potential for change. That is the gift of theater, and absolutely the gift of Lameece’s new play.”

“Lameece is one of our great artists, and we’re thrilled to be producing her first solo play,” says Arian Moayed, Waterwell’s co-founder and Board Chair. “For 20 years, Waterwell has served as a community galvanizer, helping to tackle some of our biggest civic questions through engrossing entertainment. In a time and place when women’s rights in the United States are constantly being removed, I believe A Good Day to Me Not to You can help us better understand why we need to continue fighting for equity and equality for all people.”



The creative team for A Good Day to Me Not to You includes Peiyi Wong (set design), Jian Jung (costume design), Mextly Couzin (lighting design), Avi Amon (original music & sound design), Siena Yusi (production stage manager), Oscar Escobedo (associate set design), and Victor Cervantes Jr., Arian Moayed, and Rachel Sussman (executive producers).



Performances of A Good Day to Me Not to You will now take place through December 16, 2023, at the Connelly Theater, located at 220 E 4th St in Manhattan. The performance schedule is Mondays–Saturdays at 7pm with 2pm matinees on November 25, December 2 and 9 and no performances November 22–24. The running time is 75 minutes with no intermission.



Tickets are general admission and priced according to a sliding scale ticketing initiative, $15–$95, reflecting Waterwell’s commitment to accessibility and belief that theater should not be a luxury or a privilege. Tickets can be purchased at Click Here. Standard ticketing fees apply.