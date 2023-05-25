VACATION To Premiere At Chain Theatre One Act Festival In June

Vacation by Nathan Johnson is a jaunt into the wild world of Barrett and James, a pair of filthy rich husbands who've embarked on a romantic get away both unaware that the other has hatched a plot to murder him. It's a quick-witted, queer spy-vs-spy fantasy loaded with twists and turns-just like every relationship.

The play was written with a single purpose, laughter. We need it now, more than ever.

Vacation is running in PROGRAM 2 at The Chain Theatre's Summer Play Festival. Tickets $25 at the door, $22 in advance. Use code VACATION to save an additional 20% off all online orders. Click Here

June 8 at 6:30pm

June 17 at 8pm

June 21 at 8:30pm

Program 2 is 1 hour and 30 minutes.

Written by Nathan Johnson

Directed by Brendan Clifford

Starring William Ryall* and Nathan Johnson*

Costume Design by David Brooks

Brendan Clifford -Director - director/writer/actor, as this bio will prove. He began directing in high school (9 productions, including taking The Fantasticks on a local mini tour!), then earned his degree in all three at Marymount Manhattan College. He's directed and acted in plays in NYC and LA, worked as an Assistant and Associate Director in LA and Chicago, on several Broadway, Lincoln Center, and off-Broadway plays and musicals, and has worked extensively as a TV writer, most notably as a head writer, producer and actor on 2 seasons of the culture favorite TV series Nightcap on Pop/Hulu. He's thrilled to be directing the premiere of Vacation.

William Ryall* -Actor (Barrett) - veteran of 16 Broadway shows, 8 Original Broadway Cast recordings, 3 Tony Award Broadcasts and 3 Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade performances. He recently co-starred in DIRTY BLONDE at the Coachella Valley Repertory. Recent television credits include UNCOUPLED (Netflix/Showtime), LIMITLESS (CBS), and he will return as Mr. Hefty for Season Two of THE GILDED AGE (HBO). AADA Graduate, AEA member, Hummel protector. http://www.williamryall.com

David Brooks - Costume Design - nominated for the Emmy Award 9 times, won 3 for his work on "One Life to Live". Other television credits include "The Good Wife", "Braindead", "The Good Fight", "Instinct", "The Bite", "Evil" and the upcoming CBS drama "Elsbeth". Theater credits include designs for "Secrets Every Smart Traveller Should Know" off Broadway, The Vineyard Theater, The Kennedy Center, Barrington Stage, Pennsylvania Stage Company, Speakeasy Stage Company and The Hal Prince Musical Theater Workshop. David has designed costumes for the a cappella group Toxic Audio in their Drama Desk winning off Broadway Show, multiple tours and a Las Vegas residency at the Hard Rock hotel.

Nathan Johnson* Actor and Playwright (James)- Writing-Dramatists Guild Fellowship finalist, National Queer Theatre-WIO Fellowship recipient. His plays have received national recognition (SAUK, American Stage, Woven Theatre, Magnetic Theatre). Acting-My Big Gay Italian Wedding (Off-Broadway). LaMama, Williamstown, Hangar Theatre, Northern Stage and television's One Life to Live. He's done make up for hundreds of celebs but is most recognized from his time as the on-air artist on Project Runway. MFA Columbia University, AEA member, Hummel Hater.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.