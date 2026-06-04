Theater Resources Unlimited to Host Edinburgh Fringe Benefits Zoom Gathering

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Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) will continue its weekly Community Gatherings series on June 5 with a discussion examining the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and strategies for artists considering participation in the event.

Launched in April 2020, the Community Gatherings series has presented more than 300 consecutive conversations exploring topics related to theater-making, producing, career development, and the business of the arts. The free online discussions are held each Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET via Zoom.

The June 5 conversation, titled Accruing Fringe Benefits '26: The Edinburgh Experience and How to Work It, will feature director, dramaturg, and British Theatre Guide critic Catherine Lamm; Edinburgh Festival Fringe publicist Michelle Mangan; and performer Samantha Streit, whose solo show Letters to Joan appeared at the Fringe in 2025 and is returning this year.

The panel will discuss the realities of producing work at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, including costs, logistics, publicity, artistic opportunities, and common challenges faced by participating artists.

Upcoming Community Gatherings include Putting It Together, and What It Costs: Tips for a Successful Reading of Your Musical on June 12, featuring members of the creative team behind Unzipped, and Which Way to Go? Producing Paths, Commercial and Not-for-Profit on June 19 with producer Jane Dubin.

Founded more than three decades ago, Theater Resources Unlimited is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting theater producers, writers, directors, and artists through educational programs, networking opportunities, mentorship initiatives, readings, workshops, and professional development events.

Ticket Information

TRU Community Gatherings are held Fridays at 5:00 p.m. ET via Zoom.

The events are free for TRU members. Non-members may attend at no charge and are invited to support the organization through a donation, ticket purchase, or membership.

Additional information about upcoming programs is available through Theater Resources Unlimited.

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