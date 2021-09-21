Theater For The New City Presents LIGHTEN UP, NYC!

A staged reading of four ten-minute plays from the production of Lighten Up, NYC! by Peter Zachari will be held at Theater for the New City on Monday, September 27, 2021 at 2pm. Free admission.

The cast includes Daniel Krstyen, Amanda Nicholas, Patrick Reidy and Jillian Vitko.

Have we all forgotten how to lighten up? Are we all so wound up that even the possibility of loosening up makes us uncomfortable? Peter Zachari explores this theme with four comedic and exploratory pieces:

Cellular Fun finds lascivious Max and frigid Susan on a crowded MTA bus.

My Father, My Friend discovers Celeste desperately trying to confess her sins after her bachelorette part to a priest who is having none of it.

Can You Please Passive the Aggression presents two New Yorkers dining at a restaurant who find fault with everything.

Coming In explores a family whose child must summon the courage to reveal a hidden secret about themselves.

This program is made possible by the New York City Artist Corps. Members of the public can participate in City Artist Corps Grants programming by following the hashtag #CityArtistCorps and @NYCulture on social media.

As of August 17 2021, people 12 and older are required to show proof they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine authorized for emergency use by the FDA or WHO.

Proof of vaccination may include the NYC Vaccination Record, CDC Vaccination Card (or photo), Excelsior Pass or NYC COVID Safe App.

All patrons must be vaccinated in order to see shows. Please provide proof before purchasing tickets.

Everyone must wear a face mask for entry into the theater or when moving around.