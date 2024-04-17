Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Teatro Círculo will present "Tango Untangled" as part of Teatro Fest NYC 2024.

Quickly rising in the in the New York theater scene and particularly in the well-established and growing Latin Theater circles, Lorenza Bernasconi will be playing the lead as a fictionalized version of Italian born Argentine Women's Rights Activist Julieta Lanteri who runs a bordello in turn of the century Argentina.

Tango Untangled takes place in a bordello based onthe bar El Federal, San Telmo (est 1864). The venue has been a brothel, a dive bar for gauchos and a general store; excavations unearthed cadavers of those who died in yellow fever outbreaks in 1871-2. Julieta Lanteri, played by Lorenza Bernasconi, is the bar owner who acts as bartender and Master of Ceremonies.

The play explores the roots and history of Tango as expressed through music, song and dance.

Created and conceived by Mauricio Najt and Rubén Darío Cruz. Tango Untangled also features Mauricio Najt - Piano, David Hodges - Bandoneon, Melisa Atoyan - Violin, Andrés Bravo - Dancer, Ruth Hernández - Dancer, Carolina Jaurena - Dancer, Carlos Mario Urrego - Dancer, Sofia Tosello - Singer.

Join us on a journey through time and rhythm as we delve into the history of Tango and its enduring power to connect us with our roots, our emotions, and each other.

Witness the evolution of this captivating dance, feel the raw passion in every step, and discover the stories etched in its every beat. This is more than a performance; it's an invitation to experience the soul of Argentina.