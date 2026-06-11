TRANSLATION Adds Fashion Label DEMOBAZA to Creative Team for NYC Run

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BalletCollective announced that Bulgarian concept fashion label DEMOBAZA has joined the creative team for Translation, collaborating on costumes for the production's evening length premiere of. Translation, which opened Saturday, June 6 at The Culture Club, 530 West 27th Street, and runs through June 28.

Founded in Sofia in 2007 by designers Demo and Tono, DEMOBAZA is known for a minimalistic and futuristic aesthetic expressed through deconstructed silhouettes and high-tech materials. The label's visual language, shaped by themes of consciousness, movement, and transformation, aligns closely with the world of Translation, in which silhouetted dancers drift through shifting planes of projected light in a meditative environment of sound and movement.

DEMOBAZA joins a creative team that includes choreographer and director Troy Schumacher, composer Julianna Barwick (Pitchfork "Best New Music"), Chilean installation artist Sergio Mora-Diaz, and speculative fiction writer Ken Liu, winner of the Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy Awards. The costumes are styled by Scott Shapiro.

Translation returns to New York City for the first time since its 2017 premiere in an expanded fifty-five minute version with new choreography. The production marks the longest run in BalletCollective's history-25 performances over four weeks-with only 82 seats per performance. BalletCollective's five previous seasons sold out.

The cast includes Mizuho Kappa, Thomas Hogan, Ella Titus, Alexsander Swader, Arayah Lyte, and Georgia Greene.

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