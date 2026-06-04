THIS SIDE OF PARADISE Musical to Make NY Theatre Festival Debut

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Newsletter All the latest news & discounts for Off-Broadway. ✨ Sign Up

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

This Side of Paradise, a musical adaptation of the autobiographical novel of the same name by F. Scott Fitzgerald, comes to NY Theatre Festival in June 2026.

The musical, with book, music, and lyrics by Colby Thompson, tells the story of Amory Blaine (based on Fitzgerald), the self-absorbed and conceited son of a wealthy family, who travels through the Jazz Age in search of truth in life, love, and literature.

The cast consists of Victorious Collymore-Bey, Kierlan Denniger, Casey Dow, Claire Ferguson, Brody Hampson, Madeline Faye Kimmel, Jacob Lesko, Dayven Martinez, Rocky Nardone, Jessi Shieman, Andrew Sisti, Annika Stenstedt, and Georgia Vanry. The show is directed by Thompson and choreographed by Brighton Valor Horan, who previously won best choreography at the NY Theater Festival for their work on the musical Shudder. Additional production members include stage manager Nicole Hepburn, intimacy director Kyra Moskowitz, sound designer Connor Picard, and accompanist Leigh Pomeranz.

This Side of Paradise opens June 18th at 6 pm at Teatro LATEA at 107 Suffolk St in the Lower East Side and plays additional performances June 20th at 2:15 pm and June 21st at 6:15 pm. Tickets can be purchased on the NY Theater Festival website.

Need more Off-Off-Broadway Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows