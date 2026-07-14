REVELATION to Make New York Premiere at New York Theater Festival

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Revelation, a short play by Spanish playwrights David Cárdenas and Carmen García-Herranz, will make its New York premiere as part of the New York Theater Festival's Spring/Summer Festival 2026. Directed by Kevin Vavasseur and performed by Spanish actors Sancho Alcina and Sofía Espinosa, the production will play three performances at Teatro LATEA on Manhattan's Lower East Side.

Originally written in Spanish as Revelación, the piece grew out of A 200 por hora, a collective stage work created by the 2019 graduating class at Madrid's Escuela La Manada. The play now arrives in New York in an English version by Sofía Espinosa and Jaylen Taylor. Their adaptation preserves the quick rhythm, irreverent humor, and emotional directness of the original while opening its questions about friendship, home, and adulthood to an English-speaking audience.

Set over the course of one night beneath a streetlamp in a park, Revelation follows two close friends whose familiar ritual of jokes, drinks, and playful arguments is interrupted by an unexpected announcement. A seemingly absurd conversation about an epiphany and a bottle of champagne gradually becomes something more intimate: a confrontation with the choices that pull people forward, the fear of being left behind, and the uncertainty of who we become when the life we know begins to change.

The New York Theater Festival presents new plays and musicals in a range of formats, including full-length productions, one-acts, short plays, and solo performances. The festival also operates as a competitive platform, giving emerging artists and independent companies an opportunity to bring original work before New York audiences. Revelation will appear in a program alongside other festival-selected short works.

The production will be presented at Teatro LATEA, located inside The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural and Educational Center at 107 Suffolk Street. Rooted in the Lower East Side's Latino arts community, Teatro LATEA is a longstanding Off-Off-Broadway venue for multicultural, bilingual, and experimental performance.

The production is led by Kevin Vavasseur, a theater director, actor, and faculty member at Circle in the Square Theatre School. Sancho Alcina, a Spanish actor trained at La Manada in Madrid and Circle in the Square in New York, has appeared in productions like Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth and A Head Full of Birds. Sofía Espinosa, born and raised in Andalusia and also trained at Circle in the Square, is an actress and dancer whose stage credits include The Frontline, A Head Full of Birds, and The House of Bernarda Alba. Friends for 11 years, Alcina and Espinosa will share a New York stage for the first time in Revelation.

Revelation will play Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:00 p.m.; Saturday, July 25 at 12:00 p.m.; and Sunday, July 26 at 8:30 p.m. at Teatro LATEA, 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY. Tickets and additional information are available through the official New York Theater Festival listing for Revelation.

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