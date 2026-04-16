THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical Will Come to The PIT NYC

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Theater of the Apes will present The Wayfaring Strangers, a monthly improvised bluegrass musical now with old timey jug stylings! Join The Wayfaring Strangers for an improvised bluegrass musical featuring brand new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, washboard, egg shakers and JUG!

The Wayfaring Strangers are David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Oona Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney, and Piatt Pund, with Goat Party.

The performance is on Sunday April 26 at 7:00pm at THE PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001, (212) 244-1722. Run time is one hour.