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THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical Will Come to The PIT NYC

David Carl, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday and more perform with banjo, fiddle, and jug.

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THE WAYFARING STRANGERS Improvised Bluegrass Musical Will Come to The PIT NYC Image

Theater of the Apes will present The Wayfaring Strangers, a monthly improvised bluegrass musical now with old timey jug stylings! Join The Wayfaring Strangers for an improvised bluegrass musical featuring brand new lyrics to old-timey standards, played on traditional instruments like banjo, guitar, fiddle, washboard, egg shakers and JUG!

The Wayfaring Strangers are David CarlMorgan DeTogneSharon FogartyGreg KotisAyun HallidayMatt HigginsOona HigginsMarty IsenbergPeter McGibney, and Piatt Pund, with Goat Party.

The performance is on Sunday April 26 at 7:00pm at THE PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY, 10001, (212) 244-1722. Run time is one hour.








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