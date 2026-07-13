THE COMEDY OF ERRORS to Return to Battery Park From Stairwell Theater

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Stairwell Theater has been awarded a 2026 Manhattan Arts Grant from the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council (LMCC) in support of its upcoming production of THE COMEDY OF ERRORS. The grant will help fund the company's free, site-specific production in Battery Park, running September 16-27, 2026.

Following a celebrated, sold-out run at the Pier 40 Picnic House in 2025, The Comedy of Errors returns to New York City by popular demand. Still immersed in the iconic Lower Manhattan neighborhood, Stairwell's production now transfers to the Showbox Stage in Battery Park for two weeks, bringing its crowd-pleasing story of twins, mistaken identities, and miraculous reunions.

Directed by Sam Gibbs, Founding Artistic Director of Stairwell Theater, the production features an ensemble cast of sixteen performers and a four-piece jazz band, continuing the company's decade-long commitment to creating immersive classical theater in surprising spaces.

"One of the greatest joys of site-specific theater is letting the story feed the setting and the setting feed the story," says Gibbs. "Battery Park offers an evocative setting for Shakespeare's story of immigration, wealth, and belonging. We're thrilled to perform in the historic ShowBox stage co-designed by legendary puppeteer, Basil Twist. We're honored that LMCC recognizes the value of bringing free, imaginative theater into public spaces and making it accessible to wide-ranging communities.

The LMCC Manhattan Arts Grant funds hundreds of Manhattan-based artists, art groups, and community-focused organizations for the public presentation of arts activities in every neighborhood from Inwood to the Battery. The award enables Stairwell Theater to continue its mission of creating adventurous, community-centered performances that remove financial barriers to participation.

Since its founding in 2015, Stairwell Theater has been known for transforming unconventional locations into immersive theatrical experiences. The company has staged productions in stairwells, warehouses, basketball courts, boathouses, parks, and other found spaces throughout New York City, bringing new life to works by Shakespeare, Caryl Churchill, Sarah Kane, The Brothers Grimm, and more.

With The Comedy of Errors, audiences can expect Stairwell's signature blend of bold visual storytelling, inventive staging, live music, and playful audience engagement-all presented as a love letter to New York in one of the city's most iconic parks.

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