VICIOUS DOGS IN MARIETTA to Make World Premiere at Chain Theatre

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Vicious Dogs in Marietta, a new one-act play written by Lane Bernes Genee, and directed by Daniela Schrier Kafshi, will receive its world premiere at the Chain Theatre. The production runs as part of the 2026 Summer One-Act Festival at Chain Theatre, playing July 9, 10, 11.

On a sweltering midnight in suburban Georgia, an estranged daughter sneaks home to say a goodbye she's been dodging for two years - only to find a half-forgotten classmate in her parents' backyard, cleaning the pool and refusing to leave. What begins as a tense standoff between two unlikely strangers slowly unspools into something tender, funny, and aching, as old memories, family secrets, and the weight of an impending loss surface under the Georgia heat.

By turns wickedly comic and quietly devastating, Vicious Dogs in Marietta finds the humor inside heartbreak and the grace inside people we're quick to write off.

'Vicious Dogs in Marietta distills those fleeting moments in time, between stranger and friend, childhood nonsense and adulthood responsibility, and even life and death,' said director Daniela Schrier Kafshi. 'But the play's big ideas are spooled out with an electric unexpectedness that's disarming and playful.'

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