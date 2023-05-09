TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

The play marks a New York playwriting debut for Kara Gordon, whose previous work was featured in the regional Hippodrome Theatre's New Works Festival.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

POPULAR

Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555 Photo 1 Photos: First Look At URINETOWN At Theater 555
Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway Photo 2 Photos: First Look at WASHINGTON Off-Off-Broadway
DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Th Photo 3 DO40 to Present WE THINK YOU’RE JUST SENSATIONAL, DAME ANGELA at the Actors' Temple Theatre
Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIE Photo 4 Leviathan Lab And JW Theatrical Present A Reading Of Penny Pun's (IMMIGRANTS') LOVE STORIES at Prime Produce

TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

Teeth, a new play by Kara Gordon, will premiere in the New York Theater Festival June 5, 7, and 10 at Teatro Latea.

Teeth is a surrealist play about three women's obsessive pursuits of beauty, power, and art. From an ethereal gallery filled with body parts to a sterile office tasked with demolishing skyscrapers, Teeth is a brutal, funny, and highly theatrical portrait of a world falling apart.

The play marks a New York playwriting debut for Gordon, whose previous work was featured in the regional Hippodrome Theatre's New Works Festival.

Also an actress, Gordon will star in the play alongside Anastasiia Duvallie and Steph Miller. The play is directed by Mari Sitner.

Tickets are available at: Click Here





RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

Titan Theatre Company To Stage Annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL Photo
Titan Theatre Company To Stage Annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL

The award-winning Titan Theatre Company announced today the finalists for its annual FUTURE CLASSICS FESTIVAL reading series.

UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAN Photo
UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI

Northern Manhattan's UP Theater Company is offering free tickets for a special Spanish-language translated performance of 'The Best Punk Band in Conway, Missouri: An Oral History of Presley Cox and The Fallout Five,' on Thursday, May 18 at 8:00 p.m.

The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab Photo
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab

 The Assembly has announced this year's recipients of the Deceleration Lab, an initiative to foster new theatrical projects that experiment with multi-perspective and multi-disciplinary models of creation.

NYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTUR Photo
NYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURE

Wagner Productions in association with CPA Theatricals has announced the NYC cast for industry staged readings of Jungle Jim, A Musical Wildlife Adventure, to be staged at 12:00 p.m. on June 3 and June 4, 2023, as part of the CreateTheater New Works Festival at Theatre Row.


More Hot Stories For You

UP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURIUP Theater Company to Present Spanish Language Translated Performance of THE BEST PUNK BAND IN CONWAY, MISSOURI
The Assembly Expands The Deceleration LabThe Assembly Expands The Deceleration Lab
NYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURENYC Cast Announced for Industry Staged Readings of JUNGLE JIM, A MUSICAL WILDLIFE ADVENTURE
IAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of NewcomersIAN LOCKWOOD'S GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Shakes Things Up With A Cast Of Newcomers

Videos

Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations Video Video: Broadway's Best Dancers Come Out to Celebrate Their Chita Rivera Awards Nominations
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets Video
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME to Offer $47 Digital Lottery Tickets
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season Video
Kwofe Coleman Explains What's in Store for the MUNY's Epic 105th Season
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA Video
The Kid Critics Get Enchanted by BAD CINDERELLA
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Art of Training a Goldfish
Teatro Latea (5/11-5/14)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Magazine
Sargent Theatre (5/04-5/13)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Six Degrees of Separation
TADA! Theater (5/05-5/14)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: Present Perfect
Bohemian National Hall (6/05-6/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!
Roaring Epiphany Theater Company (5/20-5/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU