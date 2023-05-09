TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

The play marks a New York playwriting debut for Kara Gordon, whose previous work was featured in the regional Hippodrome Theatre's New Works Festival.
Teeth, a new play by Kara Gordon, will premiere in the New York Theater Festival June 5, 7, and 10 at Teatro Latea.
Teeth is a surrealist play about three women's obsessive pursuits of beauty, power, and art. From an ethereal gallery filled with body parts to a sterile office tasked with demolishing skyscrapers, Teeth is a brutal, funny, and highly theatrical portrait of a world falling apart.
The play marks a New York playwriting debut for Gordon, whose previous work was featured in the regional Hippodrome Theatre's New Works Festival.
Also an actress, Gordon will star in the play alongside Anastasiia Duvallie and Steph Miller. The play is directed by Mari Sitner.
Tickets are available at: Click Here
|Reflection of A Shadow
Teatro Latea (5/16-5/20) PHOTOS CAST
|The Art of Training a Goldfish
Teatro Latea (5/11-5/14)
|LAST ROOM
Secret Studio (5/05-6/03) PHOTOS CAST
|Pianist Jeeyoon Kim: music and poetry at Carnegie
Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall (6/07-6/07)
|Bea Arthur, Damn It!
The Stonewall Inn (5/27-5/31) PHOTOS CAST
|The Magazine
Sargent Theatre (5/04-5/13) CAST
|Six Degrees of Separation
TADA! Theater (5/05-5/14) PHOTOS
|Mamma Mia! An Interactive Sing-a-long Party, Hosted by Ms. Zilbert
The Cell Theatre (5/18-5/18)
|Rehearsal for Truth Theater Festival: Present Perfect
Bohemian National Hall (6/05-6/05)
|Hugo Saves Christmas...in May!
Roaring Epiphany Theater Company (5/20-5/21)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW