TEETH By Kara Gordon To Premiere At New York Theater Festival

Teeth, a new play by Kara Gordon, will premiere in the New York Theater Festival June 5, 7, and 10 at Teatro Latea.

Teeth is a surrealist play about three women's obsessive pursuits of beauty, power, and art. From an ethereal gallery filled with body parts to a sterile office tasked with demolishing skyscrapers, Teeth is a brutal, funny, and highly theatrical portrait of a world falling apart.

The play marks a New York playwriting debut for Gordon, whose previous work was featured in the regional Hippodrome Theatre's New Works Festival.

Also an actress, Gordon will star in the play alongside Anastasiia Duvallie and Steph Miller. The play is directed by Mari Sitner.

Tickets are available at: Click Here