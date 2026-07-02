SOMETHING IN BETWEEN to Make World Premiere at New York Theatre Festival

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Michael Fasano's new play Something in Between is set to debut in the New York Theatre Festival July 14th, 15th, and 18th at the Teatro Latea. Elliott Mattox (Beetlejuice) will direct.

The play follows a cynical New Yorker who finds himself stuck with the ghost of his apartment's former resident. Their odd-couple rivalry slowly becomes a queer love story, while a married couple's unraveling brings personal ghosts into the light and asks whether love and life exist in absolutes-or something in between.

The cast will include Fasano* (Jersey Boys), Eddie Gutiérrez* (A Chorus Line), Amanda Kristin Nichols* (New Amsterdam), and Clyde Voce* (Floyd Collins). Casting is by Hardt Casting.

Stage Management by William Spinnato* and Assistant Stage Management by Amelia McGinnis*. Ryan Cordero acts as General Manager. *Equity Members appearing with permission of Actor's Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production

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