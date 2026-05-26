THE DYLAN & BELLA SHOW to Make New York Theater Festival Debut at LATEA Theater

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The Dylan & Bella Show, an original play written and directed by Dylan Jernet, will make its New York Theater Festival debut with performances on May 26, 29, and 30 at the LATEA Theater.

Following its premiere at the NuBox Theatre last year, The Dylan & Bella Show returns with a bold blend of comedy, music, movement, and social commentary. Set in the vibrant world of the 1980s, the production follows Dylan and Bella, an ambitious couple determined to launch their own live television variety show, inspired by beloved classics such as The Sonny & Cher Comedy Hour and The Carol Burnett Show.

Bursting with dance numbers, comedic sketches, and a dynamic fusion of Mexican and American pop culture, the couple's dream begins to take shape. But when Bella uncovers abuse of power behind the scenes, she is faced with an impossible decision: expose the truth and jeopardize everything they have built, or remain silent to protect the future they have fought for.

Blending humor, heart, and emotional depth, The Dylan & Bella Show explores themes of ambition, cultural identity, love, and the sacrifices often demanded in the pursuit of success.

The cast features Alexa Echeverria as Bella, Dylan Jernet as Dylan, Melisa Ezcurra as Lorena, and Juan Pablo Mendive in the dual roles of Carrazco and Johnny Coyotes.

The creative team includes Morgan "Mo" Aros as General Choreographer, Thomas Donohoe as Stage Manager, Sogee Franklin as Sound Designer, Ismael Otero and Perla Romano as Selected Choreographers, Alice Khekht as songwriter of the original song "Moment for Me," Naniyah McClain as Photographer, Orion Bell as Set Dresser, Mark Patrello as Assistant Stage Manager, and Noni Alley as Voice Over Artist.

Performances will take place May 26, 29, and 30 at the LATEA Theater, located at 107 Suffolk Street, New York, NY 10002.

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