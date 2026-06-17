ROCK OF AGES to Open at Pebble Players College Theater

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Pebble Players College Theater will present Rock of Ages June 25-28, 2026.

Set on Los Angeles' legendary Sunset Strip, Rock of Ages takes audiences back to the 1980s, when power ballads, big hair and rock stardom ruled the airwaves. Featuring the music of bands including Journey, Styx, REO Speedwagon, Twisted Sister, Poison and Foreigner, the musical follows a group of dreamers pursuing love, fame and success in the heart of rock-and-roll culture.

Filled with comedy, larger-than-life characters and some of the era's most recognizable songs, Rock of Ages celebrates the music and spirit of one of popular culture's most memorable decades.

The cast is led by EJ Gorman as Drew Boley and Lexi Ciardella as Sherrie Christian. Matt Abad stars as Lonny Barnett, with Greg Pedicini as Dennis Dupree, Gabriel Ortiz as Stacee Jaxx/Father, Zoe Dee Lento as Justice/Mother, Aidan Sales as Hertz Klinemann, Ryan Donnelly as Franz Klinemann and Bridget Jacobus as Regina Koontz. Nathan Crisci appears as Mayor/Ja'Keith Gill/Ensemble, while Bajhir Sheppard plays Joey Primo and also appears in the featured ensemble. Lauren Connors portrays Waitress 1 and Grace Hricay appears as Constance Sacks, with both also featured in the ensemble. Additional featured ensemble members include Frida Guelker and Ash Barton.

The creative team includes director and executive producer Jayne Myers, choreographer and assistant costume director Abby Jeffries, musical director Louis Danowsky and stage manager Ryan Peters. Zach Pizza serves as both lighting and set designer, with set artwork by Bryan Clarendon, Lara Blomfield and Pizza. Adrienne Skokan is costume director, Cheri Moran is graphic designer and Sandra Nissen is photographer. Jeffries also serves as social media manager. Christian Bradley is sound engineer and sound designer, Karum Bhawnani is lighting board operator, and Frank Peralta and Shaurya Kotte are spotlight operators. Allison Weiss serves as house manager.

Performance Schedule

Performances will take place Thursday, June 25, Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 at 7:30 p.m., with a Sunday matinee on June 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Tickets

Tickets are available through Stony Hill Players at www.stonyhillplayers.org and will also be available at the door. For additional information, contact Pebble Players Youth Repertory Theater.

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