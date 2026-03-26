Project Y Theatre to Present DEVISING JAM 2 at Women in Theater Festival

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Project Y Theatre Company and Women in Theater Festival will present free showings from the second year of Devising Jam this Saturday at 7:30pm at ART/New York South Oxford Space in the Great Room. The Devising Jam 2 is part of Project Y's Women in Theater Festival initiative to develop new works by women working in a variety of genres and methods.

Devising Jam 2026 is a new work incubator culminating in a showcase of work in development. Taking place over two consecutive weekends, the 2026 Jam is a space for collaborating, experimenting and connecting multi-hyphenate theatre artists in New York City. Three lead artists: Yokko, Michael F. Toomey and Sheila Bandyopadhyay will share time in the studio exploring new pieces with an ensemble of devisors. The company includes Aline Salloum, Amanda Bell, Shelby Green, Janet Kilonzo, Miles Butler, and Katherine Banos. With Musical compositions by Nathan Siler.

The Women in Theater Festival (produced by Michole Biancosino and Andrew W. Smith) seeks to broaden the opportunities for women in the entertainment industry by producing new work by women with more than 50% female representation of all artists involved. The 11th Annual Women in Theater Festival will feature 11 separate projects including 9 new plays commissioned specifically for the festival. Programming runs through June 2026.