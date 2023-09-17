Photos: Go Inside STUPID F*CKING BIRD Opening Night Gala at MCS Theatre

Theatre4thePeople's production of Stupid F*cking Bird by playwright Aaron Posner opened to a sold-out house on Sept. 15th at MCS Theatre. Artistic Director Matthew Corozine himself hosted an opening night gala for the cast and production team, complete with a champagne toast for the outstanding inaugural performance.

Check out photos from the gala below!

The public performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 3:00 p.m, Sept 15th—October 1st.

Performances are at the Matthew Corozine Studio Theater (357 West 36th Street, 2nd floor; between 8th & 9th Avenues). General admission Tickets are $30. Theatre 4the People is committed to providing economically accessible theatre and so Friday 9/22 and 9/29, Sunday 9/17 and 9/24 will be Pay What You Can at the door. For tickets and more information visit the link below.

Stupid F*cking Bird faithfully captures the mournful spirit of Chekov’s heartbreaking comedy The Seagull, and its comic exploration of unrequited love, artistic disillusionment, and life’s absurd disappointments. Aaron Posner’s script bursts out of the confines of Chekov’s quintessential realism by shattering the fourth wall with direct address, musical numbers, dance sequences, existential ruminations, and a lot more profanity.

The cast features Conor Hamill* (Hamlet, dir Darko Tresnjak, at Harford Stage Company) Mel Mattos (SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical), Nya Bowman* (Circando Picasso, Martha Graham Dance Company), Jey Kennedy (Breaking Point, dir Jeff Celentano), Timothy Wagner* (Fool for Love, Douglas Fairbanks Theatre), Haley Rice, and Trevor Markanovic.

Theatre 4the People is an award winning company dedicated to bringing economically accessible theatre to audiences and developing a true diversity of emerging and established artists around the country.

*appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association