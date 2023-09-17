Photos: Go Inside STUPID F*CKING BIRD Opening Night Gala at MCS Theatre

Performances run from October 1st.
Theatre4thePeople's production of Stupid F*cking Bird by playwright Aaron Posner opened to a sold-out house on Sept. 15th at MCS Theatre. Artistic Director Matthew Corozine himself hosted an opening night gala for the cast and production team, complete with a champagne toast for the outstanding inaugural performance.
Check out photos from the gala below!
The public performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 3:00 p.m, Sept 15th—October 1st.
Performances are at the Matthew Corozine Studio Theater (357 West 36th Street, 2nd floor; between 8th & 9th Avenues). General admission Tickets are $30. Theatre 4the People is committed to providing economically accessible theatre and so Friday 9/22 and 9/29, Sunday 9/17 and 9/24 will be Pay What You Can at the door. For tickets and more information visit the link below.
Stupid F*cking Bird faithfully captures the mournful spirit of Chekov’s heartbreaking comedy The Seagull, and its comic exploration of unrequited love, artistic disillusionment, and life’s absurd disappointments. Aaron Posner’s script bursts out of the confines of Chekov’s quintessential realism by shattering the fourth wall with direct address, musical numbers, dance sequences, existential ruminations, and a lot more profanity.
The cast features Conor Hamill* (Hamlet, dir Darko Tresnjak, at Harford Stage Company) Mel Mattos (SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical), Nya Bowman* (Circando Picasso, Martha Graham Dance Company), Jey Kennedy (Breaking Point, dir Jeff Celentano), Timothy Wagner* (Fool for Love, Douglas Fairbanks Theatre), Haley Rice, and Trevor Markanovic.
Theatre 4the People is an award winning company dedicated to bringing economically accessible theatre to audiences and developing a true diversity of emerging and established artists around the country.
*appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association
Cast and Creative Team of Stupid F*cking Bird
Cast and Creative Team of Stupid F*cking Bird
Cast and Creative Team of Stupid F*cking Bird
Steve Wriggle, Caycee Black, and Matthew Corozine
Jey Kennedy, Conor Hamill, Melissa Mattos, and Susan Bowyer
Conor Hamill and Melissa Mattos
Nya Bowman and Tony Veiga.
Nya Bowman and Melissa Mattos
Trevor Markanovic, Jey Kennedy, and Adam Markanovic
Conor Hamill and Timothy Wagner
Ashley Waldron and Haley Rice
Evan Simone Fraizer and Andrea Terrasa
Haley Rice and Trevor Markanovic
Isaac Byrne and Andrea Terrasa
Jey Kennedy and Melissa Mattos
Conor Hamill and Melissa Mattos
Kat Donachie, Susan Bowyer, Laurie Savage, and Franky Rodriguez
Brett Radek, Nate LaNasa, and XiaoXiao Sun
Cedric Hill and guest.
Justin Senense and Caycee Black.
Haley Rice, Nya Bowman, Scott Miesse, and Sarah Faye Beard
Matthew Corozine and Jey Kennedy
Caycee Black and Haley Rice
Nya Bowman, Caycee Black, Sarah Faye Beard, and Haley Rice
