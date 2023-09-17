Photos: Go Inside STUPID F*CKING BIRD Opening Night Gala at MCS Theatre

Performances run from October 1st.

By: Sep. 17, 2023

Theatre4thePeople's production of Stupid F*cking Bird by playwright Aaron Posner opened to a sold-out house on Sept. 15th at MCS Theatre. Artistic Director Matthew Corozine himself hosted an opening night gala for the cast and production team, complete with a champagne toast for the outstanding inaugural performance. 

Check out photos from the gala below!

The public performance schedule is Friday and Saturday at 8pm; Sunday at 3:00 p.m, Sept 15th—October 1st. 

Performances are at the Matthew Corozine Studio Theater (357 West 36th Street, 2nd floor; between 8th & 9th Avenues). General admission Tickets are $30. Theatre 4the People is committed to providing economically accessible theatre and so Friday 9/22 and 9/29, Sunday 9/17 and 9/24 will be Pay What You Can at the door.  For tickets and more information visit the link below.

Stupid F*cking Bird faithfully captures the mournful spirit of Chekov’s heartbreaking comedy The Seagull, and its comic exploration of unrequited love, artistic disillusionment, and life’s absurd disappointments.  Aaron Posner’s script bursts out of the confines of Chekov’s quintessential realism by shattering the fourth wall with direct address, musical numbers, dance sequences, existential ruminations, and a lot more profanity.

The cast features Conor Hamill*  (Hamlet, dir Darko Tresnjak, at Harford Stage Company) Mel Mattos (SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical), Nya Bowman* (Circando Picasso,  Martha Graham Dance Company), Jey Kennedy (Breaking Point, dir Jeff Celentano),  Timothy Wagner* (Fool for Love, Douglas Fairbanks Theatre), Haley Rice, and Trevor Markanovic.  

Theatre 4the People is an award winning company dedicated to bringing economically accessible theatre to audiences and developing a true diversity of emerging and established artists around the country.

*appearing courtesy of Actors Equity Association

Cast and Creative Team of Stupid F*cking Bird

Cast and Creative Team of Stupid F*cking Bird

Cast and Creative Team of Stupid F*cking Bird

Steve Wriggle, Caycee Black, and Matthew Corozine

Jey Kennedy, Conor Hamill, Melissa Mattos, and Susan Bowyer

Conor Hamill and Melissa Mattos

Nya Bowman and Tony Veiga.

Nya Bowman and Melissa Mattos

Trevor Markanovic, Jey Kennedy, and Adam Markanovic

Conor Hamill and Timothy Wagner

Ashley Waldron and Haley Rice

Isaac Byrne and Haley Rice

Isaac Byrne and Haley Rice

Evan Simone Fraizer and Andrea Terrasa

Haley Rice and Trevor Markanovic

Isaac Byrne and Andrea Terrasa

Jey Kennedy and Melissa Mattos

Conor Hamill and Melissa Mattos

Kat Donachie, Susan Bowyer, Laurie Savage, and Franky Rodriguez

Brett Radek, Nate LaNasa, and XiaoXiao Sun

Cedric Hill and guest.

Justin Senense and Caycee Black.

Haley Rice, Nya Bowman, Scott Miesse, and Sarah Faye Beard

Matthew Corozine and Jey Kennedy

Caycee Black and Haley Rice

Nya Bowman, Caycee Black, Sarah Faye Beard, and Haley Rice




