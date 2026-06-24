Photos: ACHILLES IN DRAG at Under St. Marks as Part of Queerly Festival 2026
Jonno LaMont stars in the one-act play alongside Z Jones and Jon-Mykul Bowen, directed by Maleek Rae.
A new play by Jonno LaMont, Achilles in Drag- based on the bestselling queer epic novel The Song of Achilles by Madeline Miller- breathes new life into an ancient story.through Lamont's distinct Black Trans Queer lens at Under St. Marks. See photos here!
While most people are familiar with the lengths Odysseus went to avoid being drafted into the Trojan War, few know what Achilles did to avoid the same fate. This is where Achilles in Drag picks up the story.
When the Trojan War has summoned all the warriors of Greece, Achilles runs in the opposite direction. He fakes his death, moves to the lush island of Skyros, and reinvents himself as a woman named Pyrrha. All is well in his new life until one day his longtime lover, Patroclus, arrives and shatters the perfect illusion.
On the island, Patroclus finds more than he bargained for. Deidameia, the princess ruling in place of her sick father, stands in the way of their love. She is intelligent, cunning, and sitting on a juicy secret: she is not only secretly married to Achilles but pregnant with his child.
Achilles in Drag is short and sweet. A one-act play about three characters imprisoned in expectations of their gender. In an effort to break free from their gender roles, can their most prized relationships last?
The cast features an all Afro-descended, queer, and Caribbean ensemble. Their lived experience brings a rich humor and honesty to their portrayals of these characters and victims of gender.
Z Jones plays Deidameia, Jonno LaMont is the titular Achilles, and Jon-Mykul Bowen is Patroclus. The production is directed by multi-award-winning director Maleek Rae and held together by stage manager Annabel McConnachie.
Catch the closing night of Achilles in Drag at Under St. Marks Theatre at 7 PM. If you can't make it in person, purchase an online streaming ticket and tap into the cultural event 3,000 years in the making. Achilles in Drag is now playing as part of the Queerly Festival 2026.
The cast of Achilles in Drag
The cast of Achilles in Drag
The cast of Achilles in Drag
The cast of Achilles in Drag
The cast of Achilles in Drag
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