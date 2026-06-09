PRÓXIMO to Make New York Premiere at Repertorio Español

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Repertorio Español will present the premiere and limited run of Próximo, one of the most applauded plays by the renowned Argentine playwright and director Claudio Tolcachir. The production will be presented in a brief run of only four performances, from Thursday, June 25th to Sunday, June 28th, 2026.

Starring Lautaro Perotti and Santi Marín, Próximo delves with deep poetry and rawness into relationships built on distance. The story follows Pablo, an Argentine living in Australia, and Elián, a Spanish actor living in Madrid. In an era where social media and video calls have replaced traditional letters, both build an intense love story through the screen. Little by little, each becomes the only thing the other has in the world, yet always far apart, never touching or knowing each other's skin.

"In a moment where everything seems so broken and depressed, talking about love is a form of resistance," states author and director Claudio Tolcachir.

The staging challenges the limits of theater itself: although the two actors physically share the stage just inches apart, they never look into each other's eyes, creating the masterful and heartbreaking illusion of a geographical abyss spanning thousands of miles. The set design by Sofía Vicini, lighting by Ricardo Sica, and costume design by Cinthia Guerra build a minimalist space that shatters the false sense of closeness when virtual communication cuts out and loneliness floods everything.

Performances will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2026 - 7:00 PM; Friday, June 26, 2026 - 7:00 PM; Saturday, June 27, 2026 - 7:00 PM; Sunday, June 28, 2026 - 3:00 PM.

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