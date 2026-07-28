PARTY GIRL to Join the Tank's LimeFest Lineup

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Party Girl has joined the lineup at the Tank's LimeFest, a celebration of new works by female and non-binary artists. Performances are August 20 at 9:30pm and August 22 at 3:00pm (312 W 36th Street, New York City).

This party girl just wants to have fun and be sexy! And never think about the economy. Or death. After years of losing love, scraping by at minimum wage, and smoking weak-ass weed, she's determined to have the most fabulous night ever, at any cost. Even blood.

Writer and performer Abigail Jensen, who is originally from St. Louis, looks to her roots to portray a Midwestern 'party girl' trying desperately to become 'something of note.'

'The wannabe 'it girl' is lonely, and that emptiness drives her to delusion,' says Jensen. 'She's fallen on her face a lot, and she feels like it should be her time, but it's just not. She doesn't have a place in the world. She's lowkey like a Willy Loman?'

After completing her bachelor's at Missouri State University, Abigail followed her love of theatre and mountains to Glasgow, Scotland, where she earned her master's in Playwriting and Dramaturgy and premiered her play Sex Diaries of an Ex-Catholic at the Alasdair Cameron Festival.

Sex Diaries... ran at the 2023 Edinburgh Fringe, where the show 'beautifully blended sanctity and sincerity - and also hilarity' (David Charles, Edinburgh Guide). An emerging voice in feminist comedy and surreal theatre, Abigail has landed in New York City, where Sex Diaries of Ex-Catholic made its American debut in 2024 at the Center at West Park's Evolution Festival. Her international hit had its final performance at Greenfinch Theatre in Abigail's very Catholic hometown.

Her other plays include Pie in the Sky (Gene Frankel Theatre Festival), Roxanne Takes the Bronx Bound One Train (The Secret Theatre), and Mostly Chaste (Laboratory Theatre Company). Abigail is joined by lighting designer Sam Terrell, who has worked for Playwrights Horizons, Moonlight Stage Productions, Seven Angels Theatre, Vanguard Theatre Company, and the College Light Opera Company.

Party Girl will have an after party following both performances, with a karaoke night on August 20 and dancing on August 22.

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