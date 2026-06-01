PARACHUTES & PAPER PLANES Short Film to Make Festival Debut for Pride Month

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Abingdon Theatre Company will kick off Pride Month with the announcement of their newest short film, Parachutes & Paper Planes. The film is directed by Pierre Marais with concept and choreography by Matthew Couvillon, and produced by Matthew Couvillon, Chad Austin, and Abingdon Theatre Company. It stars Cory Betts (A Chorus Line 50th Anniversary) and Carlos Falú (Buena Vista Social Club).

In the midst of World War II, a parachute rigger and a fighter pilot's forbidden connection deepens amongst the rigid structure of military life and the turmoil of war. Unfolding through sweeping choreography and the ever-present tension between duty and desire, they must find quiet moments of intimacy bounded by the chaos.

As part of Abingdon's mission to uplift voices of all backgrounds, the film brings an often-overlooked story to the forefront, one that feels increasingly urgent and relevant today. Director Pierre Marais said, “At its core, this film is about endurance—of love, of identity, and of the human spirit in a world built to suppress it.”

Executive Producer Chad Austin shared, “At a time when queer voices are still being challenged, creating a space for these stories is not only meaningful, it's necessary. We're proud to champion work this month and all that leads with bravery, authenticity, and visibility.”

Parachutes & Paper Planes will go through the film festival circuit before making its public premiere; starting with official selection at Malta Dance Film Festival and Interfaccia Digitale.

Choreographer Matthew Couvillon said “I'm excited to share a sneak peek of Parachutes & Paper Planes, a film that celebrates the strength and resilience of the LGBTQ+ community.” Catch a glimpse of the new short film below:

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